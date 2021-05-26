Chelsea Lacrosse Season Ends in Regional Semis

The Chelsea lacrosse team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night as the Bulldogs fell to a powerful Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central team 19-1.

The Bulldogs reached the regional semifinals after an exciting 8-7 overtime win over Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard last week.

The teams were tied at seven after regulation when Tyler Wallgren found the net for the game winner in overtime.

Wallgren finished with a team high four goals.

Mitch Sumner chipped in with three goals and Liam Conti one for the Bulldogs. Harrison Lantis made 11 saves in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs finished with a 5-8 overall record.