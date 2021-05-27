Festival of Trellises Event Supports Chelsea Senior Center

From Chelsea Senior Center

Chelsea Senior Center is excited to announce their summer FUNdraising event on July 25 called “Festival of Trellises” which will add color and cheer to the beautiful July day. Proceeds will benefit the Chelsea Senior Center and will occur alongside the “Arts in the Garden” benefit walk hosted by Chelsea Area Garden Club on that day which runs 10:00 am until 4:00 pm and will be held rain or shine. Proceeds from the garden walk will benefit CSC’s Intergenerational Garden.

The Festival of Trellises event will be held at the Chelsea Senior Center Intergenerational Garden located on the campus of Washington Street Education Center, 512 Washington St., just outside of the cafeteria, west of Building 100, or you can access it from Book Street. Attendees will have a chance to view creatively decorated trellises and vote for their favorite. Of course, as a fundraiser, multiple voting tokens may be purchased to “stuff the ballot box”.

The Trellis Silent Auction will also occur beginning at 10:30 a.m. and close at 3:00 pm. Many beautifully decorated trellises from the community will be available for bid. No need to purchase a garden walk ticket to participate in the Festival of Trellises.

According to Charlotte Wyche, CSC Board President, “The CSC Intergenerational Garden is one of my favorite places in all of Chelsea. I have participated in so many activities there: from weeding and watering in the tomato beds, harvesting early spring spinach in the hoop house, to playing with and teaching kids from Camp Gabika. I am thrilled that the Garden Club is giving us an opportunity to highlight what this special space is all about and so grateful the garden is to be the recipient of their fundraising this year. I can’t wait to see you all there!”

The Chelsea Senior Center is a 501(c) 3 non-profit. For more information please call 734-475-9242 or email connected@chelseaseniors.org. Tickets to the Chelsea Area Garden Club Arts in the Garden Benefit Walk are $20 and will be on sale June 15-July 24 at the Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington St.; the Garden Mill, 110 South Main, Chelsea; and the Grass Lake Senior Center, 373 Lakeside Dr., Grass Lake. To purchase tickets by credit card or PayPal, go to the Chelsea Senior Center website: chelseaseniors.org. Tickets also will be available on the walk day for $25 at any of the garden walk locations.