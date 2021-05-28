Hunting for Brood X Cicadas: A Once-Every-17-Years Opportunity

From MDNR

Most years, Michiganders get to enjoy the late, hot, dog days of summer listening to the buzzing drone of Dog Day Cicadas as they advertise for mates. These insects spend the beginning of their lives underground and then crawl out to become adults in the summer heat each year.

After a month or two of buzzing and breeding, these adult Dog Day Cicadas die.

But Michigan is home to another type of cicada that's getting ready to put on a show this year. Unlike Dog Day Cicadas where adults emerge from the ground every year, the periodical cicadas stay underground for over a decade and then emerge as adults in one giant frenzy every 17 years before the young they leave behind disappear for the next 17 years.

Parts of the southern 3 tiers of counties in Michigan are part of Brood X (pronounced brood ten), the group of periodical cicadas due to emerge this year. And unlike the Dog Day Cicadas, these bugs show up in the spring. Expect adults to start appearing in late April to mid-May when ground temperatures get high enough.

Dog Day Cicada shedding its skin.

So, if you’re looking for something a little different, if you want to spend time outdoors but aren't sure about fighting the “Up North” traffic, consider heading the other direction in search of a once-in-a-generation spectacle from Mother Nature instead.

The warmer nights are enticing Brood X to come out of the ground and look for a mate. Some of these mysterious insects already have emerged in the Ann Arbor area (the state’s expected epicenter), and numbers statewide likely will peak around mid-June.

It is not yet fully known how far the range of Brood X extends into Michigan. However, if you live in the area, and you’re in the mood for a Brood X bug hunt, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends trying your luck in Pinckney, Waterloo, Brighton, and Island Lake rec areas, Maybury State Park, or Gregory State Game Area. Listen for the chainsaws and follow your ears.

Photos courtesy of MDNR