Chelsea Soccer Blanks Tecumseh in District Opener

The Chelsea girls' soccer team advanced to the D2 district semifinals with a 3-0 win over Tecumseh Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs advance to Friday's semifinals where they get a rematch with SEC White champion Pinckney. The Pirates took down Chelsea twice in the final week of the regular season in two close hard fought one-goal games.

The Bulldogs struck just over 20 minutes in to the first half on a corner kick by Jessica Emmert that Andrea Kowalski drilled home for a 1-0 lead.

Just four minutes later the in what looked like a replay of the first goal, Emmert teamed with Kowalski once again on a corner kick to make it 2-0 Bulldogs with just over 14 minutes remaining in the half.

The final couple of minutes of the first half was a scramble with a flurry of chances, but neither team could find the net and it stayed 2-0 Chelsea at the break.

Katie Kreugh would give the Bulldogs some insurance with a goal at 33:28 of the second half for a 3-0 lead and the Chelsea defense did the rest keeping the Indians off the board. Kowalski assisted on the Kreugh goal.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-5-1 overall on the season.