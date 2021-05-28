Chelsea MI
5-28-2021 8:05am

Weekly Road Work Schedule, May 31 - June 6

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid June
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures May 17 - June 15
Bridgewater Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of May 31
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 3
Freedom Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 17 - June 3
Lodi, Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure May 25 - June 3
Pittsfield Packard Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd Lane closure May 10 - mid June
Pittsfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 3
Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Oak Valley Dr and Airport Blvd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 31 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure Week of May 31 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure Week of May 31 (delayed start)
Salem, Lyon 8 Mile Rd at Currie Rd Road closure June 1 - 30
Saline Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 3 - 25
Saline Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of May 31
Saline, York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd Daytime road closure May 17 - June 10 (extended)
Scio Miller Rd between E. Delhi Rd and Wagner Rd Road closure Until June
Scio Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Honey Creek Lane closure May 24 - early June
Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 2 - June 17
Superior Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 10
Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 31
Superior, Ypsilanti Ridge Rd between US-12 and County Line Daytime road closure Week of May 31
Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 17
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - July 20
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - June 10
Webster Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control May 25 - June 10
York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 10
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September
Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Early April - early July
Ypsilanti McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.
Lane closure on Grove Rd.		 March 15 - June 11 (extended)
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements (WB US-12 from Dorset Ave to west of Onandaga Ave) Road closure on WB US-12 June 7 - late June
Ypsilanti Bridge Rd Bridge at the Ford Lake Dam Shoulder closure, road closure expected later this year May 20 - June 4
Ypsilanti McGregor Rd between William Ave and Tyler Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 31 (delayed start)
Ypsilanti Daytona Ave between the end of the road and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane closure Week of May 31
Ypsilanti Stony Creek Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 31
