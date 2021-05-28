Weekly Road Work Schedule, May 31 - June 6

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid June

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures May 17 - June 15

Bridgewater Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of May 31

Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 3

Freedom Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 17 - June 3

Lodi, Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure May 25 - June 3

Pittsfield Packard Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd Lane closure May 10 - mid June

Pittsfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 3

Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Oak Valley Dr and Airport Blvd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 31 (delayed start)

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure Week of May 31 (delayed start)

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure Week of May 31 (delayed start)

Salem, Lyon 8 Mile Rd at Currie Rd Road closure June 1 - 30

Saline Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 3 - 25

Saline Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of May 31

Saline, York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd Daytime road closure May 17 - June 10 (extended)

Scio Miller Rd between E. Delhi Rd and Wagner Rd Road closure Until June

Scio Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Honey Creek Lane closure May 24 - early June

Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 2 - June 17

Superior Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 10

Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 31

Superior, Ypsilanti Ridge Rd between US-12 and County Line Daytime road closure Week of May 31

Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 17

Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - July 20

Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - June 10

Webster Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control May 25 - June 10

York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 10

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September

Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Early April - early July

Ypsilanti McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.

Lane closure on Grove Rd. March 15 - June 11 (extended)

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements (WB US-12 from Dorset Ave to west of Onandaga Ave) Road closure on WB US-12 June 7 - late June

Ypsilanti Bridge Rd Bridge at the Ford Lake Dam Shoulder closure, road closure expected later this year May 20 - June 4

Ypsilanti McGregor Rd between William Ave and Tyler Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 31 (delayed start)

Ypsilanti Daytona Ave between the end of the road and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane closure Week of May 31