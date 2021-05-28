Chelsea Tennis Has High Hopes at D3 State Finals

The Chelsea girls' tennis team has had some strong showings at the Division 3 state finals in the past, but 2021 may be the best a Bulldogs team has ever looked going prior to the finals June 4-5.

The Bulldogs enter next weeks tournament ranked 3rd in the state and have the highest seedings in the opening brackets that a Chelsea team has ever had.

Chelsea will be seeded in seven of eight flights, including a number one seed and a pair of two seeds.

The Bulldogs have never had a player or doubles team move past the semifinals, but 2021 could be the year for a Chelsea breakthrough.

Megan Boughton and Meghan Bareis enter the tournament undefeated on the season and will be the #1 overall seed at four doubles. One of their wins this season came over the second seed team from Bloomfield Hills Cransbrook-Kingswood.

Mia Loveland and Adrienne Delong will be the #2 seed at one-doubles. Their only two losses this season came to the D1 #1 team from Pioneer and the D3 #1 seed from Cranbrook-Kingswood in a third set tiebreaker.

Anne-Marie Begola is also a #2 seed and like Loveland/Delong her two losses this season came to the #1 ranked player from Pioneer and the D3 #1 seed from Cranbrook-Kingswood in a third set tiebreaker.

Kendall Spink and Malina McGraw will be the #4 seed at two-doubles, while Natalie Bareis and Kate Leissner are a five seed at three-doubles and Sierra Martinez-Kratz a five seed at two singles.

Amanda Dosey had a slow start to the season but came on strong in the second half and is the #6 seed at one-singles for the Bulldogs.

Rachel Bareis is the lone Bulldogs not seeded at three singles, but is still a force to be reckoned with a strong season facing a lot of the top seeds in the tournament.

The Bulldogs roll into the tournament after winning the SEC White title with a sweep of the Finals Wednesday, May 26.

Chelsea did not lose a single set in the Finals to claim the championship. The Bulldogs and Dexter entered the Finals tied for the top spot, but with the sweep Chelsea finished with 14 points and 24 total in the conference to beat out the Dreadnaughts that finished with 22.

The SEC White title is the eighth straight for the Chelsea girls' tennis team.