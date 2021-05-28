Dexter Soccer Rallies Past Pioneer in District Opener

The Dexter girls' soccer team overcame a slow start to rally to beat Ann Arbor Pioneer 4-2 in the D1 district opener Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts advance to the district semifinals where they will face Ann Arbor Huron, an upset winner over Saline Thursday night. The two teams battled to a scoreless draw earlier in the season.

Pioneer struck first in the district opener, but Ce Ce Palazzolo found the net off of a pass from Aidan McConnell to make it 1-1 with 33:40 left in the second half.

Just three minutes later Pioneer retook the lead 2-1, but the rest was all Dreadnaughts.

Brianna Rodriguez took a pass from Carley Curry off of a pass in from a corner kick and found the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 20 minutes left.

Curry then drove a penalty kick inside the left post to beat the Pioneer goaltender with 16:45 left to make it 3-2.

Dexter would get some insurance when Palazzolo scored her second of the game with an assist to Lacy Jernigan to make it 4-2 with nine minutes left to seal the win for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 11-4-1 overall on the season.