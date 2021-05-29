Chelsea Baseball Spoils Tecumseh SEC Title Hopes

The Chelsea baseball team got to play spoiler last week as the Bulldogs took the opener of the three-game series with Tecumseh 4-1 and spoiled the Indians chances at a shot at a SEC White title.

The Indians entered the series trailing Dexter by one game in the standings and needed a sweep of Chelsea and some help from Pinckney to claim the title, but the Bulldogs made sure that did not happen.

Tecumseh went on top 1-0 in the first with a pair of hits and an error, but Hunter Shaw slammed the door on anymore damage and would shut down the Indians the rest of the way.

Shaw would allow just two more hits the rest of the way, striking out three and walking three. Tecumseh would put two runners on in the sixth, but a flyout ended the threat.

Justin Schultz singled with one out in the third and Hunter Ferry followed with a double to put two runners on. Joe Taylor would tie it up at 1-1 with an RBI ground out and it would stay that way until the fifth.

Dylan Dollinger led off the fifth with a single and scored on a squeeze bunt by Ferry. Taylor followed with a single and a hit batter loaded the bases. Trent Hill hit a sacrifice fly to plate Ferry and Brendan Westcott followed with an RBI single to score Taylor to make it 4-1 and that would be the final.

Tecumseh would score five in the first inning of the nightcap and cruised to an 8-1 win over the Bulldogs.

Chelsea’s lone run came on a homerun by Taylor in the third.

Schultz led the offense with three hits and Hunter Sciackitano two hits. Chase Kemp, Westcott, and Robbie Tyson each added hits for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs could not get much going offensively in the 2-0 loss in the series finale Wednesday.

Lucas Dawson with two, Schultz and Sciackitano one each collected the only hits for Chelsea. Dawson took the tough loss on the mound striking out two and allowing just one earned run.

The Bulldogs enter the post season with a 23-10 overall record.