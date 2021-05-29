Chelsea Girls' Track and Field Second at MITCA D2 State Team Finals

The Chelsea girls' track and field team had a strong showing at the MITCA team state finals at Fowlerville Friday with the MHSAA state finals next weekend.

The MITCA invites the top 10 teams in the power rankings to the state finals to have them battle it out for the top spot. All members of the team are included in the event as opposed to the MHSAA which only qualifiers compete.

Chelsea entered the meet ranked second in the MITCA power rankings and top-ranked Freeland clipped the Bulldogs in the final standings. Freeland finished with 996 points, while the Bulldogs were second with 823.5 and Parma Western third with 807.5.

Breanne Black in the pole vault and Makayla Kegerreis in the long jump led Chelsea with second place finishes. Kegerreis was also fifth in the 400 for the Bulldogs.

Morgan Majeske was third in the discus and Kendra Patterson third in the 100 hurdles.

Audra Guthre finished fourth in the pole vault, while fifth place finishes went to Majeske in the shot put, Patterson the 300 hurdles, Riley Thorburn the 800, and Carley Grabarczyk the 100.

Thorburn was sixth in the 1600, while the 4x200 relay team of Kasey Matusik, Eva Dewaele, Guthre, and Brook Matusik was sixth, and the 4x800 relay team of Thorburn, Trilian Krug, Rachel Bullock, and Julia Kause also place sixth.

Seventh place finishes went to Kegerreis in the 200. She was also part of the 4x400 relay along with Patterson, Kasey Matusik, and Thorburn that finished seventh. The 4x100 team of Kasey Matusik, Dewaele, Laney Smith, and Black also was seventh, while Krug was eighth in the 1600.