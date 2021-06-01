CPD Weekly Report 06-01-21

Incident #: 21-848

Location: 500 block of N. Main Street

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 11:58 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of malicious destruction of property complaint. The complainant stated that sometime between 11:45 and 11:55 pm he heard the loud sound of glass breaking and upon further inspection found that the storm door to his residence had been shattered. It is believed that this incident may be retaliation for an ongoing dispute that has been taking place on social media. The case remains open pending further interviews with witnesses and potential suspects that may be involved.