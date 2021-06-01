With the swearing-in ceremony on May 26, Kathleen Kennedy has become Sylvan Township's newest and first female Supervisor.

After the resignation of David Brooks, Kennedy was appointed by the township board to step into the role and help lead Sylvan.

The ceremony was held on that Wednesday morning at township hall and it saw the Honorable Judge Patrick J. Conlin presiding over the swearing in.

The Sun Times News followed up with Kennedy after the ceremony.

“I am excited to begin anew serving Sylvan Township in this role,” said Kennedy.

She said she’s looking forward to working with office staff to make the office more efficient and facilitate communication between departments. Also, she said the township has several outdated ordinances that it would be nice to update.

“Development is happening fast in Sylvan Township and I want to make sure we create planned, organized growth and that our team of professionals guide us in these matters,” she said.

As to one thing the community should understand, Kennedy said she wants people to know that there is a lot of work to be done in Sylvan Township and the pace of government work can be slow.

So, “please be patient,” she said.

Residents can feel free to contact her anytime at the email address, kkennedy@sylvan-township.org or at 734-475-8890, ext. 114.