Sylvan Township appoints a new clerk

The Sylvan Township Board is whole again with the appointment of Amanda Nimke Ballard to the role of clerk.

Former clerk Kathleen Kennedy was appointed in early May to the role of township supervisor and was sworn into her new role on May 26, which left the clerk role officially vacant.

By a unanimous vote of the township board at its June 1 meeting, Nimke Ballard was appointed to the role that is critically important to daily township operations, such as paying the bills and invoices, while also running elections and being a voting member of the board.

Nimke Ballard has been serving as the township’s Deputy Clerk. She had sought a seat on the township board during the general election this past November.

It was noted that she was the only person that came forward and expressed interest in filling the clerk vacancy.

After the vote of the board, Nimke Ballard thanked them for the opportunity.

Both positions (supervisor and clerk) will be on the same ballot with the Governor's races in 2022, August (Primary) and November (General).

According to her township board candidate website, Nimke Ballard was raised on a farm in Sylvan Township and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1992. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Michigan State University and went on to pursue a holistic career as a clinical massage therapist, earning her national certification in 1999.

She and her husband and children live on the family farm in Sylvan.

Amanda Nimke Ballard. photo from Nimke Ballard's township candidate website

In other township news, the Sylvan Township Board unanimously approved sending a letter to the city of Chelsea expressing its desire to explore working together. Former supervisor David Brooks had started a process of looking into working with Chelsea, where possible, and this letter is an important step forward with this.

The letter, addressed to Chelsea Mayor Melissa Johnson and City Manager John Hanifan, states:

“The Sylvan Township Board supports working with the City of Chelsea to explore mutually beneficial regional concepts, including water and sewer utilities. We offer our signatures on this letter in a show of good faith.”

And finally in other news, the township board also adopted a resolution expressing its support for the Washtenaw County desire and plan to get broadband fiber to every home in the county.

According to the resolution, the county plan would utilize stimulus funding from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to work toward making this a reality.

The township's resolution states, in part, “The Sylvan Township Board of Trustees, encourages the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to allocate ARP funding to a high-speed broadband public/private partnership that serves to connect every home and business in Washtenaw County, thus achieving true high-speed broadband equity and is conducive to the development and implementation of a robust, affordable and sustainable high speed broadband service for Sylvan Township.”