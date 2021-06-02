Chelsea Softball Routs Top-Ranked Howell

With districts right around the corner, the Chelsea softball team ended the regular season in impressive fashion as the Bulldogs routed Division 1 top-ranked Howell 16-0 Wednesday.

Howell did not throw its number-one pitcher, but the have its normal batting lineup in the game and it did not rattle Bulldog sophomore Emilee Underwood tossed a no-hitter and struck out seven batters and walking only one.

The Bulldogs pounded out 18 hits against the Highlanders number two pitcher and smacked four home runs, including two by Mya Purdy, a grand slam by Maggie Olaveson and a three-run shot by Megan McCalla.

Purdy led off the third with a home run and McCalla hit her three-run blast later in the inning as the Bulldogs took control 5-0 over Howell.

The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 8-0 in the fourth with a three-run shot by Purdy and Olaveson's grand slam in the sixth gave the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead. They would add three more runs in the inning to finish the mercy over the Highlanders.

Bekah Zachrich went 4-4 with two RBI, while Purdy finished with her two home runs and five RBI.

Emily McCalla chipped in with three hits and two runs scored, Amelia Robinson two hits and one RBI, Megan McCalla two hits and three RBI, Olaveson her grand slam and four RBI, Katherine Thoms a hit and RBI, Nicole Roeser, Underwood, and Jenna Ouellette one hit each.

The Bulldogs four home runs gives Chelsea a school record 48 home runs on the season. The 48 home runs ties the Bulldogs for 8th in the MHSAA record books for most home runs by a team in a season. The record is 63 by Now Baltimore-Anchor Bay set in 2019.

Chelsea improved to 31-4 overall on the season. They travel to Tecumseh Saturday for the Division 2 district and face the host Indians at noon in the semifinals. Milan and Ann Arbor Greenhills meet in the other semifinal at 10:00. Finals are scheduled for approximately 2:00 PM.