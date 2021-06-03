Soul Tribe Market Begins on June 12

Starting June 12, Juliana Fox, Kim Johnson, Avery Messina, along with Brad and Maris Metz are hosting the Soul Tribe Market at 9800 Toma Road, Pinckney Mi. This health and wellness affair will have the following vendors:

Radhika Baghat, Physical Therapist at Care2Cure, will be discussing dry needling and other offerings she is able to provide.







Dawn Baumer is an Aura Reading Artist. You will leave with a reading and a drawing.







Kelly Caroline is a professional Henna Artist that will be offering a selection of henna designs, or you can choose an intuitive, free-style pattern that is unique to you.







Juliana Fox will be providing 2 options: A 20 minute Reiki re-boot, or a full 1 hour session.







Dave Haskins will be offering virtual astrological readings.







Kim Johnson, owner of Mama’s Ganja Goodies, will have an exciting array of plant based and delicious goodies.







Jane Klaes, DO has a holistic membership-based medical practice in Ann Arbor, where she provides personalized primary care. She grows and hand-crafts herbal remedies (Verdant Remedies). Klaes will have Blue Vervain tincture, Skullcap tincture, and Magic Salve (5 herbs for the skin) at the June 12 event.







Jennifer Forsythe McFarland, owner of Stepping Stone, located at Myint Family Chiropractic, will be offering massage sessions.







Avery Messina, owner of Ascension Gems, will be sharing her expansive knowledge of crystals. She can help guide you in choosing from her lovely selection.







Maris Metz will be providing Reiki Reiju. These are 20 minute, seated spiritual blessings, which comes with a sacred smudge and chakra cleanse.







Tiffany Reynolds, with TNM Mystics, will be offering intuitive readings and information about her practice.







Asia Sikkila, owner of AWANYA, will be offering several garments with beautifully designed textiles from mudcloth.







Wild Apple Farms will have an array of organic goodies.







Zinni Jewelry







Altared Moon will be selling meditation tables that are designed from locally sourced wood.

This is either your jam, or you are curious. You will be welcomed. Allow yourself to continue your journey to wellness, by maintaining your spirituality. Or, start a new spiritual journey by getting through your internal blocks (the painful, ugly stuff) with new friends. “Digging deep is nasty work. Humans are meant to be in a tribe, not surviving this world alone,” explains Metz. Fox adds, “We want people to consider exploring both Eastern and Western medicines, and then develop what works for them by taking from each practice.”

This outdoor event takes place from 1pm-6pm, weather permitting, sprinkles are acceptable. For those who can’t help but to be curious: Yes! They have a permit. Soul Tribe Market can be found on facebook and instagram. Tickets to the event are $5. Children are welcome. Sign up at http://soultribemarket.eventbrite.com/.