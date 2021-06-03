Chelsea MI
6-03-2021 2:38pm

Weekly Road Work Schedule, June 7 - 13

The Miller Rd Bridge and Resurfacing Project is nearing the finish line. It is our goal to get the road reopened by the end of this week, weather pending.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid June
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures May 17 - June 15
Freedom Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 7
Lima Local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - 24
Lodi Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 7
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 7
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure June 3 - 9 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Moon Rd between Country Creek Dr and US-12 Intermittent lane closure Week of June 7
Salem Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 7
Salem, Lyon 8 Mile Rd at Currie Rd Road closure June 1 - 30
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - 21
Saline Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 7
Saline Johnson Rd between Marion Rd and Macon Rd Daytime road closure June 7 - 10
Saline Macon Rd between Willow Rd and Braun Rd Daytime road closure June 8 - 15
Saline Arkona Rd between Macon Rd and Goodrich Rd Daytime road closure June 9 - 16
Saline, York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd Daytime road closure May 17 - June 10
Scio Miller Rd between E. Delhi Rd and Wagner Rd Road closure Until June
Scio Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Honey Creek Lane closure May 24 - early June
Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 2 - 17
Superior Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153 Road closure June 7 - 21
Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 7 (delayed start)
Superior Prospect Rd between M-153 and Plymouth Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 7
Superior, Salem Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 7
Superior, Ypsilanti Ridge Rd between US-12 and the county line Daytime road closure Week of June 7 (delayed start)
Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 17
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - June 10
Webster Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control May 25 - June 10
York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 10
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September
Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Early April - early July
Ypsilanti McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.
Lane closure on Grove Rd.		 March 15 - June 11
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements (WB US-12 from Dorset Ave to west of Onandaga Ave) Road closure on WB US-12 June 7 - late June
Ypsilanti McGregor Rd between William Ave and Tyler Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 7 (delayed start)
