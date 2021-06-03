6-03-2021 2:38pm
Weekly Road Work Schedule, June 7 - 13
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - mid June
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|May 17 - June 15
|Freedom
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 7
|Lima
|Local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - 24
|Lodi
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 7
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 7
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|June 3 - 9 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Moon Rd between Country Creek Dr and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 7
|Salem
|Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 7
|Salem, Lyon
|8 Mile Rd at Currie Rd
|Road closure
|June 1 - 30
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - 21
|Saline
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 7
|Saline
|Johnson Rd between Marion Rd and Macon Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 7 - 10
|Saline
|Macon Rd between Willow Rd and Braun Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 8 - 15
|Saline
|Arkona Rd between Macon Rd and Goodrich Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 9 - 16
|Saline, York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd
|Daytime road closure
|May 17 - June 10
|Scio
|Miller Rd between E. Delhi Rd and Wagner Rd
|Road closure
|Until June
|Scio
|Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Honey Creek
|Lane closure
|May 24 - early June
|Sharon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 2 - 17
|Superior
|Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153
|Road closure
|June 7 - 21
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 7 (delayed start)
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between M-153 and Plymouth Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 7
|Superior, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 7
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between US-12 and the county line
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 7 (delayed start)
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 17
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - late August
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - June 10
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 25 - June 10
|York
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 10
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|Ypsilanti
|Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Early April - early July
|Ypsilanti
|McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd
|McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.
Lane closure on Grove Rd.
|March 15 - June 11
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements (WB US-12 from Dorset Ave to west of Onandaga Ave)
|Road closure on WB US-12
|June 7 - late June
|Ypsilanti
|McGregor Rd between William Ave and Tyler Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 7 (delayed start)