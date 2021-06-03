Chelsea Golf Team Wins D2 Regional Title

The Chelsea boys' golf team ran away with the Division 2 Regional title Thursday as the Bulldogs easily outdistanced second place Trenton by 21 strokes to cruise into the state finals June 11-12 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 321 run away from Trenton with a score of 342. Tecumseh qualified with a third place finish with 344.

Reed Murray fired a round of 77 and Jace DeRosia 78 to lead the Bulldogs with second and third place individual finishes.

Carter DeRosia and Ethan Lyles each shot 83 to tie for sixth, while Jack Murray finished with an 88 and tied for eighth.

The Bulldogs return to the finals for the first time since 2018 when they finished 15th.