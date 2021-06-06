Chelsea Softball Powers Way to District Title

The Chelsea softball team rolled through two opponents to claim the Division 2 district title at Tecumseh Saturday.

The Bulldogs opened the day by blanking Tecumseh 13-0.

Emilee Underwood was dominant on the mound striking out 10 and allowing two hits for the win.

The Bulldogs bats were hot from the start as they scored four in the first, three in the second and five in the third to take a commanding 12-0 lead and cruised to the win.

Andi Evers smacked a three-run homer to spark the rally in the first and Bekah Zachrich belted a two-run shot in the third.

Zachrich finished with three hits and three RBI to lead the Bulldogs hitting attack that pounded out 15 hits.

Evers added two hits and four RBI and Maggie Olaveson two hits and one RBI. Megan McCalla had two hits and scored two runs, Emily McCalla a hit and two RBI, Mya Purdy and Nicole Roeser a hit and RBI each, while Jenna Ouellette, Underwood, and Zoey Monica each added one hit.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the third against Milan in the championship, but the Big Reds would not goa away.

Milan scored two in the third and one in the fourth to cut the lead to 8-3.

A Monica RBI single in the 5th pushed the lead to 9-3 and Purdy hit an inside the park two run homer in the seventh to make to 11-3. Milan would score a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Underwood got a strikeout to end the game.

Purdy led the offense with two hits and two RBI, including the inside the park home run. Olaveson and Evers each had two hits and an RBI, Megan McCalla and Oellette a hit and two RBI each, Monica a hit and RBI and Emily McCalla a hit and run scored.

Underwood appeared to tire a little in the 90-degree heat, but still struck out six for the win in the circle.