Tecumseh Rally Ends Chelsea Baseball Season

A late rally by Tecumseh stunned the Chelsea baseball team as the Indians scored six times in the bottom of the sixth to pull out a 10-7 win over the Bulldogs in the Division 2 district championship Saturday.

A two-run single by Lucas Kilgore and a Joe Taylor two-run double helped put Chelsea up 5-2 in the second.

Tecumseh scored single runs in the third and fourth to cut the lead to 5-4, but a Hunter Ferry single pushed the lead to 6-4 in the fifth.

Taylor doubled in a run to make it 7-4 in the top of the 6th, but the Bulldogs defense fell apart in the bottom of the sixth.

Chelsea committed four errors in the sixth and a walk helped the Indians score six runs and take a 10-7 lead that would hold up for the shocking win by Tecumseh to end the Bulldogs season.

Taylor finished with two doubles and three RBI, while Kilgore had two hits and two RBI.

Brendan Westcott and Ferry each had a hit and RBI, Hunter Sciackitano and Trent Hill one hit each.

The Bulldogs reached the finals by rallying to beat Milan 8-7 in the semifinals.

Milan led 6-3 heading to the sixth but a two-run single by Ferry and RBI single by Robbie Tyson tied the game at 6-6.

Westcott singled with one out in the seventh and Taylor followed with a two-run bomb to put Chelsea up 8-6.

Milan scored a run in the seventh and had runners on first and third with two outs, but Lucas Dunn got a foul pop-up to Chase Kemp at third to end the game.

Taylor finished with three hits and three RBI, while Kilgore had two hits. Ferry had a hit and two RBI and Tyson a hit and RBI. Westcott had a hit and two runs scored, Jacob Schultz, Lucas Dawson, and Hill a hit and run scored.

Dawson earned the win with four innings of relief work, while Dunn earned the save.

The Bulldogs finished their season with a 24-12 overall record.