Chelsea Tennis Makes School History with Third-Place Finish at D3 Finals

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team finished off the best season in school history by finishing in third place at the Division 3 state finals in Holland Saturday.

Not only did the Bulldogs earn the best finish in school history, but they also claimed the first individual state title in school history. And that is not all, not only did Chelsea win the first state title ever, but they also came home with three state champions to boot.

The Bulldogs finished with 25 points. Detroit Country Day won its fifth straight state title with 30 points and Cranbrook-Kingswood was second with 29. DCD and C-K have combined to win every D3 state title since 2010.

Chelsea played spoiler as all three state titles came against Cranbrook-Kingswood opponents, costing C-K the state championship.

Anne-Marie Begola made school history by claiming the first title for Chelsea by winning at four-singles. Begola entered the tournament seeded second and easily cruised through her first three opponents to reach the finals. She won the first set 6-2 against her C-K opponent but dropped the second 3-6. Begola then bounced back to win the final set 6-4 to claim the title.

Anne-Marie Begola claimed the first Chelsea tennis state title in school history

A short time later Megan Boughton and Meghan Bareis teamed to win the four-doubles state title.

They rolled through their first three opponents and into the finals as the number-one seed. Boughton and Bareis took the first set 7-5 but dropped the second in a tiebreaker 6-7 (6). They then bounced back to win the title by taking the third 6-3.

Rachel Bareis played her best tennis of the season this weekend and won the three-singles state title as an unranked player. She dominated her early matches including an impressive 6-1, 6-0 win over the second seed in the quarterfinals. She then won her semifinal match over the #6 seed 6-4, 6-1 to reach the finals for a matchup with the top seed from C-K. Bareis dropped her first set 3-6 but bounced back to take the second 6-4 and the deciding third set 7-5 to claim the title.

Rachel Bareis won the D3 three-singles state title after being unseeded at the Finals

Natalie Bareis and Kate Leissner won two matches before falling 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the semifinals.

Amelia Loveland and Adrienne DeLong won their first two matches at one-doubles before dropping a hard fought three-set match in the semifinals 3-6, 6-2, 3-6.

Kendall Spink and Malina McGraw teamed for one win at two-doubles, and Sierra Martinez-Kratz one win at two singles. Amanda Dosey dropped her first match at one-singles