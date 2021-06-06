Chelsea Track and Field Teams Compete at D2 State Finals

The Chelsea track and field teams competed in the Division 2 state finals at Zeeland and came home with some strong finishes.

The boys earned a top ten finish by placing ninth with 22 points, while the girls were 26th with eight points.

Dominic Guthre led the boys’ team with a state runner-up finish in the pole vault with a PR of 14-01.

Will Barhite earned a pair of All-State finishes with a fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles and eighth place in the 300 hurdles.

Connell Alford earned a pair of All state finishes with a fifth-place finish in the 3200 and eighth place finish in the 1600. Erik Reiber also earned all-state honors with a seventh-place finish in the 3200.

Ryan Scott place eighth in the shot put to earn All-State honors and Ryan McGuire was 21st in the discus.

The girls were led by the third-place finish by Breanne Black in the pole vault to earn All-State honors.

Molly Mannor earned All-State honors in the 100 hurdles with an eighth-place finish, while the 4x400 relay team of Audra Guthre, Makayla Kegerreis, Kasey Matusik, and Riley Thorburn was All-State with an eighth-place finish.

Trilian Krug was 13th in the 1600 and 14th

in the 3200, Morgan Majeske 14th in the discus and 15th in the shot put, and the 4x100 relay team of Laney Smith, Kegerreis, Mannor, and Carly Grabarczyk was 14th.

The teams had a strong showing at the Larry Steeb Meet of Champions in Dexter earlier in the week.

Alford and Jackson Dell finished 1-2 in the freshman 1600, while Barhite was third in the 300 hurdles for the boys.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Andrew Hilbert, Malcolm Keaton, Ethan Kwaske, and Barhite placed fifth, while sixth place finishes went to Reiber in the 1600, Scott in the shot put, and McGuire in the discus. Brandon Snyder, Ryan Martin, Hilbert, and Jack Krugh teamed to place sixth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

The girls were led by the second-place finish of the shuttle relay team of Mannor, Brooke Matusik, Kendra Patterson, and Anna King and the third-place finish of the 4x400 relay team of Kegerreis, Guthre. Kasey Matusik, and Thorburn.

Majeske was fourth in the shot put, Black fifth in the pole vault, and the DMR relay team of Julia Kause, Natalie Davies, Rachel Bullock, and Kate Gaiser fifth.