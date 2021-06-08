5 Healthy Towns Invites Community to Mental Health Webinars

From 5HF

5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) and our partners are pleased to invite you to a 30-minute webinar to learn more about OneBigConnection.org (OBC) and how area residents and community organizations can take advantage of what One Big Connection has to offer. The site now includes a new feature; events that meet the platform’s mission are now being added to OBC, providing the community another avenue for information.

Webinars are scheduled on Zoom.com. Please see our Facebook page for details: https://www.facebook.com/5healthytowns/

Tuesday, June 22 at 5pm Meeting ID: 897 4756 2560 - Passcode: 828869 www.Zoom.com

Wednesday, June 23 at Meeting ID: 815 3561 7787 - Passcode: 287359 www.Zoom.com

One Big Connection is a project sponsored by the One Big Thing initiative and focuses on improving mental health awareness and prevention in the 5 Healthy Towns. The site launched on May 26, 2021, and has since added more than 21 community resources, 9 blog posts, 8 Action teams. New resources are added weekly. We invite all agencies and community organizations who serve residents of the 5 Healthy Towns to explore the site and contact us with questions.

The site includes:

Action Teams

are places to come together, post information and solve local challenges.

are places to come together, post information and solve local challenges. Facts and Figures will house current local and regional statistics and peer-reviewed articles to keep us informed. The information can also be used by area non-profits in grant applications or strategic planning.

will house current local and regional statistics and peer-reviewed articles to keep us informed. The information can also be used by area non-profits in grant applications or strategic planning. A Resource Directory will allow local non-profit service providers to post their information on a variety of topics addressing vital conditions like mental health and outreach services, reliable transportation, health and safety services, and social supports. If you are a local provider or organization who wishes to be added to our directory, go to https://www.onebigconnection.org/obc-local-resources/

for instructions on how to register.

will allow local non-profit service providers to post their information on a variety of topics addressing vital conditions like mental health and outreach services, reliable transportation, health and safety services, and social supports. If you are a local provider or organization who wishes to be added to our directory, go to https://www.onebigconnection.org/obc-local-resources/ for instructions on how to register. Events will be a place where community organizations can promote upcoming events open to the community.

will be a place where community organizations can promote upcoming events open to the community. Community Pulse

will feature articles, commentary by local experts, and publications of interest.

will feature articles, commentary by local experts, and publications of interest. Polls and Surveys is an opt-in text messaging service that will provide occasional updates about events and opportunities in the 5HF service area. Participants will receive brief, one-question surveys to monitor our community points of view.

For more information, contact Matt Pegouskie or Lori Kintz, at 734-433-4599.