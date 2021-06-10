Weekly Road Work, June 14 - 20

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Plymouth Rd at Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure June 16 - June 30

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid June

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures May 17 - June 15

Ann Arbor Gleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 14

Ann Arbor Stein Rd between Maple Rd and end of pavement Daytime road closure Week of June 14

Ann Arbor, Scio Maple Rd between Byington Blvd and a half mile south of Joy Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 14

Augusta Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 14

Dexter, Lyndon N Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hankerd Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Freedom Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd Lane closure June 16 - 23

Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - 24

Lima Jackson Rd between Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd Lane closure June 14 - 28

Lima Jackson Rd between I-94 and Steinbach Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Manchester Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd Lane closure June 10 - 16

Manchester Buss Rd between Lamb Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 14

Northfield 8 Mile Rd between county line and US-23 Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Northfield Main St between 6 Mile Rd and East Shore Dr Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and US-23 Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 2

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 7 - 18

Pittsfield Tiger Lilly Dr between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd to the end of Tiger Lilly Ct Intermittent lane closure Week of June 7

Pittsfield Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16

Pittsfield Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 14

Salem Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14 (extended)

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - 18

Salem 7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 14 (extended)

Salem Angle Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Daytime road closure Week of June 14 (extended)

Salem 8 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Currie Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14 (extended)

Salem, Lyon 8 Mile Rd at Currie Rd Road closure June 1 - 30

Saline Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 2

Saline, York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1

Scio Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd between City of Dexter and M-14 Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Scio Baker Rd between I-94 and Shield Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14

Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 2 - 17

Superior Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153 Road closure June 9 - 21

Superior, Salem Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 14 (extended)

Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 24

Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August

Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - June 21 (extended)

Webster Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control May 25 - June 21

Webster Joy Rd between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 14

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September

York Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 14

Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Early April - early July

Ypsilanti McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.

Lane closure on Grove Rd. March 15 - June 18 (extended)

Ypsilanti Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16

Ypsilanti Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements (WB US-12 from Dorset Ave to west of Onandaga Ave) Road closure on WB US-12 June 7 - late June