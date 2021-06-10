6-10-2021 12:00pm
Weekly Road Work, June 14 - 20
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Plymouth Rd at Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 16 - June 30
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - mid June
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|May 17 - June 15
|Ann Arbor
|Gleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|Ann Arbor
|Stein Rd between Maple Rd and end of pavement
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|Ann Arbor, Scio
|Maple Rd between Byington Blvd and a half mile south of Joy Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|Augusta
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 14
|Dexter, Lyndon
|N Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hankerd Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Freedom
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd
|Lane closure
|June 16 - 23
|Lima
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - 24
|Lima
|Jackson Rd between Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd
|Lane closure
|June 14 - 28
|Lima
|Jackson Rd between I-94 and Steinbach Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Manchester
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd
|Lane closure
|June 10 - 16
|Manchester
|Buss Rd between Lamb Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|8 Mile Rd between county line and US-23
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|Main St between 6 Mile Rd and East Shore Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and US-23
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 2
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 7 - 18
|Pittsfield
|Tiger Lilly Dr between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd to the end of Tiger Lilly Ct
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 7
|Pittsfield
|Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Pittsfield
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 14
|Salem
|Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - 18
|Salem
|7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Salem
|Angle Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Currie Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Salem, Lyon
|8 Mile Rd at Currie Rd
|Road closure
|June 1 - 30
|Saline
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 2
|Saline, York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - August 1
|Scio
|Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd between City of Dexter and M-14
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Scio
|Baker Rd between I-94 and Shield Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Sharon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 2 - 17
|Superior
|Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153
|Road closure
|June 9 - 21
|Superior, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 24
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - late August
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - June 21 (extended)
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 25 - June 21
|Webster
|Joy Rd between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|York
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 14
|Ypsilanti
|Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Early April - early July
|Ypsilanti
|McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd
|McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.
Lane closure on Grove Rd.
|March 15 - June 18 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements (WB US-12 from Dorset Ave to west of Onandaga Ave)
|Road closure on WB US-12
|June 7 - late June
|Ypsilanti
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 14