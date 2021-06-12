Dexter Water Polo State Runner-Up for Second Straight Season

The Dexter water polo team came up just short of a state title for the second straight season as the Dreadnaughts fell to Hudsonville once again in the state championship game Saturday.

The defending champion Hudsonville has been ranked number one all season and they showed why once again in the finals against the Dreadnaughts.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Sam Sterlitz evened it at 1-1 a short time later and it remained that way the rest of the period.

Hudsonville would take control in the second with a pair of goals to take a 3-1 lead into the half.

The Eagles scored the first two goals of the second half to make it 5-1 and the Dreadnaughts were forced to play from behind, something they had not done much this season.

The game was much like the matchup in the final in 2019 where Hudsonville jumped to an early lead and forced Dexter to play from behind and came up short in a 10-7 loss.

Sterlitz would rifle a shot in to cut the lead to 5-2, but Hudsonville answered with a pair of goals to make it 7-2. Leo Varitek would score a pair of goals, but the Eagles added one more to lead 8-4 after three.

The Dreadnaughts started pulling Tony Golin out of net for an extra attacker in the fourth and it paid off as Golin found the net to make it 8-5.

Hudsonville would answer with a pair of goals that would pretty much seal the win.

Sterlitz added his third of the game to make it 10-6, but Hudsonville scored one more time on an empty net with Golin pulled for attack.

Ben Duncan rifled in a shot to cut the lead to 11-7, but that is as close as the Dreadnaughts would get as the Eagles held on to beat the Dexter for the state title.

Dexter finished the season with an 18-3 overall record.