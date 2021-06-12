Chelsea Golf Finishes Fifth at D2 State Finals

The Chelsea boys' golf team completed finished one of the best seasons in school history with a 5th place finish at the Division 2 state finals at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with a two day team score total of 620, clipping Orchard Lake St. Mary for the fifth spot by one stroke. Birmingham Brother Rice ran away with the state title with an amazing four over par team score of 580. Flint Powers was 2nd with 608, Williamston 3rd 611, and East Grand Rapids 4th with 617.

Reed Murray led the Bulldogs with a two day total of five-over par 149, including a one-under par 71 Saturday.

Carter DeRosia, Jace DeRosia, and Jack Murray all finished with two-day totals of 13-over par 157 for the Bulldogs.

Carter DeRosia shot rounds of 80 and 77, Jace DeRosia scores of 81 and 76, and Jack Murray 76 and 81.

Ethan Lyles rounded out the top five for Chelsea with a two-day score of 175 with rounds of 88 and 87.

Chelsea will return four of the top five golfers next season and will be looking to improve of the top five finish of this season.