CPD Weekly Report 06-15-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-968

Location: 500 block of N. Main Street

Date: June 13, 2021

Time: 1:15 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of an assault that had reportedly taken place an hour prior at around 12:15 pm. Upon arrival, the officers were met by a witness and a victim in the parking lot area.

Upon making contact with the male victim; it was readily apparent by the large wound to the back of the victim’s head that he had suffered a blow(s) to the head. The victim stated that he had parked his bicycle the previous evening near some potted marijuana plants and the following morning when he went to his bicycle, he noticed that the marijuana plants had been thrown into the grass and the pots were stacked up next to the building. The victim stated that he went and sat down at a picnic table and began talking with the witness.

The victim stated that the suspect, a 26-year-old Chelsea man approached him and was visibly upset. The suspect began accusing him of being the person who had damaged his plants. A verbal altercation ensued and quickly turned physical resulting in the victim being knocked to the ground. Once down on the ground and lay face down, the suspect mounted the victim and began punching the victim repeatedly in the back of the head with his fist.

The witness proceeded to intervene and pull the suspect off the victim. According to statements from the witness and the suspect it was believed that the victim lost consciousness for a period of time as a result of the assault. The suspect stated that the victim had two small pocket knives in his hand at the time of the assault and as a result, the suspect reportedly sustained a minor cut/scratch and a puncture type wound to the right side of his cheek.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine what charges will be authorized.