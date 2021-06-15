Evers Walk-Off Sends Chelsea Softball to D2 State Semifinals

A different day a different hero for the Chelsea softball team after a 3-2 Division 2 win over Detroit Country Day at Novi Tuesday.

The Bulldogs are not built behind one player this season as nearly every player on the team has played a key roll in all the wins for Chelsea this season. The starting nine from top to bottom has no weak spots and a deep bench allows Chelsea Coach Jeff Connelly to pinch hit at any time during a key situation during the game.

Thursday was no different as Andi Evers delivered a two-out walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Bulldogs past Country Day and into the state semifinals.

With one out in the seventh freshman Jenna Ouellette ripped a shot to left for a triple. After a strikeout, DCD intentionally walked Maggie Olaveson to put runners on the corners with two out and give the defense the possibility of a force out at second, but Evers made them pay by driving a one strike pitch to right to drive in Ouellette with the game-winner and the Bulldogs rushed the field in celebration.

The game-winning hit was redemption for Evers as an error in the sixth helped Country Day score a pair of runs to tied the game at 2-2 and leading to the exciting finish.

Chelsea took a 2-0 lead in the first after a Mya Purdy single and a DCD error put two runners on. After a pair of strikeouts, the Country Day pitcher then struggled with her control and walked three straight batters to force in a pair of Bulldogs runs for the early lead.

The Bulldogs would put two runners on in the third and the fifth, but could not extend the lead.

Emilee Underwood was in control in the circle for Chelsea as DCD never had more than one baserunner until the sixth.

They led off the inning with a triple and the runner scored on the error and the batter advanced to second. Back to back groundouts scored the run to tie the game at two.

Ouellette finished with three hits and scored two runs for the Bulldogs.

Evers finished with two hits and and RBI and Megan McCalla a hit and RBI. Purdy had a hit and run scored and Nicole Roeser an RBI for Chelsea. Underwood struck out four, walked none and allowed six hit for the win.

The Bulldogs improved to 37-4 overall and will face Marysville (30-6) at MSU Thursday at 12:30 PM.