Weekly Road Work June 21 - 27

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure June 16 - 30

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid July

Ann Arbor Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 21

Augusta Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure June 21 - July 9

Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16

Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 9

Dexter, Lyndon N. Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hankerd Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 21 (delayed start)

Freedom Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd Lane closure June 16 - 30

Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 9

Lima Jackson Rd between I-94 and Steinbach Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 21 (delayed start)

Lima Jackson Rd from Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd Lane closure June 22 - July 9

Lima Unpaved local roads throughout the township Drainage improvements June 21 - July 9

Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30

Manchester Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd Lane closure June 10 - 24

Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 9

Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 9

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 7 - 25

Pittsfield Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16

Pittsfield N Ashford Way between Ashford Way and Walnut Ct Lane closure June 21 - 28

Pittsfield Sunrise Dr between Cottonwood Dr and N Ashford Way Lane closure June 21 - 28

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 9

Salem, Lyon Intersection of Currie Rd and 8 Mile Rd Road closure June 1 - 30

Saline Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 2

Saline, York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd Intermittent lane closure June 14 - July 2 (extended)

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1

Scio Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 6

Scio Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 21

Superior Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153 Road closure June 9 - 23

Superior Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 21

Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August

Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - June 28 (extended)

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September

Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Early April - early July

Ypsilanti Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16

Ypsilanti Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16