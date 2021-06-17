Chelsea MI
6-17-2021 2:20pm

Weekly Road Work June 21 - 27

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure June 16 - 30
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid July
Ann Arbor Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 21
Augusta Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure June 21 - July 9
Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16
Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 9
Dexter, Lyndon N. Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hankerd Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 21 (delayed start)
Freedom Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd Lane closure June 16 - 30
Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 9
Lima Jackson Rd between I-94 and Steinbach Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 21 (delayed start)
Lima Jackson Rd from Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd Lane closure June 22 - July 9
Lima Unpaved local roads throughout the township Drainage improvements June 21 - July 9
Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30
Manchester Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd Lane closure June 10 - 24
Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 9
Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 9
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 7 - 25
Pittsfield Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Pittsfield
N Ashford Way between Ashford Way and Walnut Ct
Lane closure June 21 - 28
Pittsfield
Sunrise Dr between Cottonwood Dr and N Ashford Way
Lane closure June 21 - 28
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 9
Salem, Lyon Intersection of Currie Rd and 8 Mile Rd Road closure June 1 - 30
Saline Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 2
Saline, York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd Intermittent lane closure June 14 - July 2 (extended)
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 6
Scio Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 21
Superior Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153 Road closure June 9 - 23
Superior Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of June 21
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - June 28 (extended)
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September
Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Early April - early July
Ypsilanti Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Ypsilanti Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
