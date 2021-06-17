Weekly Road Work June 21 - 27

|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 16 - 30
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - mid July
|Ann Arbor
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 21
|Augusta
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 21 - July 9
|Augusta
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 16
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 9
|Dexter, Lyndon
|N. Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hankerd Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 21 (delayed start)
|Freedom
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd
|Lane closure
|June 16 - 30
|Lima
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 9
|Lima
|Jackson Rd between I-94 and Steinbach Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 21 (delayed start)
|Lima
|Jackson Rd from Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd
|Lane closure
|June 22 - July 9
|Lima
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Drainage improvements
|June 21 - July 9
|Lodi
|Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 21 - July 30
|Manchester
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd
|Lane closure
|June 10 - 24
|Manchester
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 9
|Northfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 9
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 7 - 25
|Pittsfield
|Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Pittsfield
|
|N Ashford Way between Ashford Way and Walnut Ct
|Lane closure
|June 21 - 28
|Pittsfield
|
|Sunrise Dr between Cottonwood Dr and N Ashford Way
|Lane closure
|June 21 - 28
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 9
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of Currie Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Road closure
|June 1 - 30
|Saline
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 2
|Saline, York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 14 - July 2 (extended)
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - August 1
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 6
|Scio
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 21
|Superior
|Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153
|Road closure
|June 9 - 23
|Superior
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 21
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - late August
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - June 28 (extended)
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|Ypsilanti
|Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Early April - early July
|Ypsilanti
|Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October