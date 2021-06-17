Marysville Ends Chelsea Softball Season in D2 Semis

An amazing, record breaking season came to an end Thursday as the Chelsea softball team fell to Marysville 7-1 in the Division 2 semifinals at Michigan State University.

The Bulldogs ran into a buzz saw in a Marysville team that pounded out 12 hits on offense and pitcher Kristen Smith that held high powered Chelsea offense to just three hits in the contest.

Marysville took a 1-0 lead in the first with a two-out double to plate a run, but the Bulldogs bounced back to tie it in the bottom of the first. Jenna Ouellette doubled off the centerfield fence with one out and after a strikeout, Maggie Olaveson doubled to left to plate Ouellette to make it 1-1.

Jenna Ouellette (9) and Andi Evers celebrate after Ouellette scored in the first inning against Marysville. Photo by Mike Williamson

Smith shut down the Chelsea offense from there. The Bulldogs would only get one walk and were held hitless until the seventh as they struggled at the plate.

After a scoreless second the Vikings blew the game open with six hits in the third and scored five times to take a 6-1 lead and they would never look back.

Marysville would tack on a run in the fourth to make it 7-1 and would cruise from there.

The Bulldogs got a leadoff double by Olaveson in the seventh followed by Andi Evers being hit by a pitch to put two runners on with nobody out, but three straight pop outs ended the game and the Chelsea season.

Olaveson had the two doubles and an RBI and Ouellette a double for the only hits for Chelsea. Emilee Underwood took the loss striking out two in the circle for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs finished with a 37-5 overall record on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson