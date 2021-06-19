Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights Kicks off July 1, 2021

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Area Festivals and Events (CAFE) is pleased to announce the kick-off of Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights. Celebrating its 16th season, the free summer concert series runs every Thursday, July 1 to August 12, from 6:30 till 8:30 p.m.

This year’s abbreviated 7-week long summer concert series showcases professional artists at seven separately staged locations throughout downtown Chelsea.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to explore Chelsea’s unique blend of music, arts, shops, and dining,” said Denise Cugliari, CAFE Event Coordinator.

The kid’s stage has moved to Palmer Commons and features veteran street-performer, Eric the Juggler. Eric Walter holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s fastest joggler and has been wowing crowds of all ages since Sounds & Sights began in 2004.

Also at Palmer Commons, Chelsea Chalk Art returns with free “How to Chalk” seminars each week. For the opening night, the theme will be symbols of the USA. Professional Chalk Artist, Chris Monaghan, will showcase his work while teaching chalk art tips and techniques. Monaghan, a recipient of the CAFE Grant for the Arts, used the funds to develop a “Fun2Chalk" YouTube channel which helps viewers develop chalk art skills.

Across the street, at Katie’s Korner on the library lawn, well-respected songwriters, musicians and performers, Annie and Rod Capps Quartet, blend diverse styles to create a fresh sound that meets at the intersection of Americana & Folk citing rock, jazz and bluegrass influences.

Heading north, the South Street stage features Cash is King, a Johnny Cash tribute band that gets everyone dancing in the street. Another CAFE Grants for the Arts winner, Matthew Ball, performs at East Middle Street as The Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid. A national touring act, Ball performs New Orleans and Swing Era favorites from the 20s, 30s and 40s.

At the Glazier building, just past the railroad tracks, Fangs & Twang rock a stripped down roots-rock blend of indie and bluegrass with theatrical, monster-inspired lyrics. Around the corner, at the Clocktower Gazebo, Billy Mack & the Juke Joint Johnnies

perform vintage rock.

A new music stage was added outside of The Grateful Crow restaurant, located at the north-east corner of the Clocktower complex. Singer-songwriter, Ceolsige (aka Kelsey Detering) performs various genres, weaving classic influences such as The Beatles and Mozart with more modern indie rock.

SculptureWalk Chelsea

is celebrating its 12th year with 16 sculptures showcased in prominent locations downtown. CAFE has revitalized this outdoor art project as part of the visual arts component of its mission with community support from the City of Chelsea, Chelsea Downtown Development Authority, Chelsea District Library, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, generous sponsors and a mini-grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs Minigrant Program administered by Creative Washtenaw. Visitors are welcome to take a self-guided walking tour of the annual creative placemaking project.

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events is a not-for-profit organization that enriches Chelsea, and the surrounding communities, by promoting the presentation of and participation in quality performing and visual arts throughout the year.

For an updated list of performers and stage locations please visit www.chelseafestivals.com and follow @chelseafestivals on facebook and instagram.

JULY 1, 2021 6:30 – 8:30 P.M.

