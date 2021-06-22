CPD Weekly Report 06-22-21

Incident #: 21-982

Location: 500 block of W. Middle Street

Date: June 15, 2021

Time: 1:14 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Middle Street for the report of family trouble. The female caller stated that her husband was intoxicated and they had been engaged in a verbal altercation and her husband reportedly grabbed the female’s wrists. Upon arrival, the officers located both of the parties involved and separated them. After speaking with both parties involved it was determined that the female subject was going to leave the residence for the evening and stay at another location. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review and the case was declined citing lack of intent to support a charge of domestic assault. The case was closed.

#####

Incident #: 21-1004

Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street

Date: June 18, 2021

Time: 6:49 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had taken place approximately two hours prior to the call. The complainant stated that they had been approached by a patron who had described two younger male subjects loitering near the front entrance doors and acting suspiciously. When the complainant checked the area, the male subjects were gone from the area. Upon reviewing surveillance footage of the time in question the complainant observed two younger male subjects near the front doors. One of the subjects stayed near the front automatic doors and the other subject proceeded to take a shopping basket and place two 6 packs of alcohol in the basket and walk out the entrance of the building without paying for the items. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identities of the suspects.