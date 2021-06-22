Celebrate Blacksmiths, Soldiers and Log Cabin Weekend at the Waterloo Farm Museum. Working blacksmiths will demonstrate and display their practical and artistic wares. A Civil War encampment, with cannon, will be on the grounds depicting the life of a soldier. Visit Dr. Roger in the Log House as he talks of medical practices and hear the tale of Kistie’s flour barrel. Linda Haas, author of Michigan’s Crossroad’s to Freedom: The Underground Railroad in Jackson County, will speak Saturday at 1:00. Observe craftsmen in broom making, flint knapping and mechanical sock knitting. Tour the farmhouse and outbuildings Music, vendors and concessions will be available. Come visit June 26, 27 10am-5pm