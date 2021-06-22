6-22-2021 3:49pm
Soldiers and Log Cabin Weekend at the Waterloo Farm Museum
Celebrate Blacksmiths, Soldiers and Log Cabin Weekend at the Waterloo Farm Museum. Working blacksmiths will demonstrate and display their practical and artistic wares. A Civil War encampment, with cannon, will be on the grounds depicting the life of a soldier. Visit Dr. Roger in the Log House as he talks of medical practices and hear the tale of Kistie’s flour barrel. Linda Haas, author of Michigan’s Crossroad’s to Freedom: The Underground Railroad in Jackson County, will speak Saturday at 1:00. Observe craftsmen in broom making, flint knapping and mechanical sock knitting. Tour the farmhouse and outbuildings Music, vendors and concessions will be available. Come visit June 26, 27 10am-5pm