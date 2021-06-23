How to Get Your Kids to Enjoy a Hike

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

If you would like to see your child more enthused about taking a walk or even going for a hike, here’s an idea that might help. The caveat, however, is that you have to get out there with them.

I recently spent some time with my five grandkids, ages five to eleven, out in southern Utah camping, biking, and hiking. They loved the camping and biking but mention “hike,” and it was like they had been touched with a live wire –screeching, wailing, and accusations with all the apocalyptic drama, drama, drama. My gosh.

To be fair, their experience in hiking out there was a hot, thirsty death march through treeless wastelands listening to Grampa point out dumb plants, boring sandstone vistas, and how blue the sky was. Admittedly, even I got to wondering what the point of it all was.

I had to find a way to make it fun. If only I had a bag of chipmunks. Animals, especially smaller ones, are great entertainment for kids. But except for the buzzards circling overhead, there was a stark absence of wildlife on our hikes. Southern Utah is no Yellowstone.

In the truancy of the fauna, I turned to the flora and the internet to liven things up.

“Picture This” is a free plant identification app, one of many. I downloaded Picture This into my phone and let the kids take turns identifying the plants along the way. The activity captured their imagination, and they were soon fighting over turns to use the phone. I wish now I would have kept the app on my phone after the trip to show you some of their finds. But I didn’t know at the time that I’d be writing an article.

To demonstrate the app for you, I made a trip out to Miller-Smith Preserve, located a half-mile outside of Dexter on Dexter-Chelsea Rd.

I reloaded the Picture This app into my phone. I stopped at the first big tree. Using the app, I took a photo of the bark. Seconds later, I had the name, alternative names, FAQs, and further information on my subject.

I quickly realized I had no way of being sure the app was getting it right. It could make up any name—Chickenfoot Tulip, Sasquatch Sedge, or Flop Bottom Doug. I wouldn’t know the difference.

Having very little knowledge of plants beyond, “Oh, that’s nice,” I couldn’t verify the app’s findings. For me and the grandkids, however, accuracy is not the goal. They forget all the plants anyway unless it sounds like a body part (The grandkids will forever remember Elephant Butte in Arches National Park). It’s about getting them engaged with and curious about the world around them.

Picture This identified grasses, flowers, moss, and even dead leaves on the ground. It was able to pick out the grass from other plants. However, the Pennsylvania sedge identification is one that I wonder if the app got correct. Maybe some of you with more knowledge on it can tell.

The one downside to Picture This, like all apps, is that it relies on the internet. Out in the Utah prairie in places with no cell signal, the photos had to be stored and identified back at the truck’s WI-FI. With the lack of immediate reward, the kids lost interest. However, at Miller-Smith Preserve, the identification was quick.

For the grandkids, it was mostly fun, and that’s the point. On one Utah hike, we went less than two miles in two hours because my grandkids were busy looking at plants, which then spread to looking at rocks. Thank God for those little lizards. My grandkids didn’t even know they were hiking. They probably went five miles with all the running back and forth between the plants and me, not to mention scores of squats looking at things.