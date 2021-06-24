Chelsea MI
6-24-2021 10:18am

Weekly Road Work June 28 - July 4

The second leg of seal coating begins next week - fog seal. This is a rolling operation that moves rather quickly. Nearly all of the roads that have been freshly chip sealed will receive a fog seal to further seal in the chips. Photo WCRC.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure June 16 - 30
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid July
Augusta Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure June 21 - July 16
Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16
Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 9
Dexter Local roads throughout the township Intermittent lane closure June 28 - July 9
Freedom Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd Lane closure June 16 - 30
Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 9
Lima Jackson Rd from Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd Lane closure June 28 - July 16 (delayed start)
Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30
Manchester Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd Lane closure June 10 - 30 (extended)
Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 9
Manchester Buss Rd between Lamb Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 28
Manchester Herman Rd between Watkins Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
Manchester, Bridgewater, Saline Austin Rd between M-52 and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 9
Northfield Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 21 - July 8
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 7 - July 2 (extended)
Pittsfield Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 9
Salem, Lyon Intersection of Currie Rd and 8 Mile Rd Road closure June 1 - 30
Saline Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 2
Saline Jordan Rd between Arkona Rd and Braun Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
Saline Arkona Rd between Goodrich Rd and Jordan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
Saline Goodrich Rd between Hack Rd and Arkona Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
Saline Hack Rd between Britton Hwy and Goodrich Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 6
Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - July 16
Superior Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153 Intermittent lane closure (road expected to reopen by 6/28, remaining work will be conducted under lane closures) June 9 - July 2
Sylvan Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - late July
Webster Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 21 - July 8
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September
York Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
York Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
York Ridge Rd between county line and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
Ypsilanti Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Ypsilanti Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
Ypsilanti Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 28 - July 12
Ypsilanti Daytona Ave between Huron River Drive and end of road Intermittent lane closure Week of June 28
Ypsilanti Bridge Rd Bridge over the Ford Lake Dam Road closure June 28 - July 23
Ypsilanti Grove Rd at Snow Dr Lane closure June 28 - July 16
