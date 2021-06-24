6-24-2021 10:18am
Weekly Road Work June 28 - July 4
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 16 - 30
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - mid July
|Augusta
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 21 - July 16
|Augusta
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 16
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 9
|Dexter
|Local roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 28 - July 9
|Freedom
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd
|Lane closure
|June 16 - 30
|Lima
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 9
|Lima
|Jackson Rd from Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd
|Lane closure
|June 28 - July 16 (delayed start)
|Lodi
|Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 21 - July 30
|Manchester
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd
|Lane closure
|June 10 - 30 (extended)
|Manchester
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 9
|Manchester
|Buss Rd between Lamb Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 28
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Watkins Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|Manchester, Bridgewater, Saline
|Austin Rd between M-52 and City of Saline
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|Northfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 9
|Northfield
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 21 - July 8
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 7 - July 2 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 28 - Oct 1
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 9
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of Currie Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Road closure
|June 1 - 30
|Saline
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 2
|Saline
|Jordan Rd between Arkona Rd and Braun Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|Saline
|Arkona Rd between Goodrich Rd and Jordan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|Saline
|Goodrich Rd between Hack Rd and Arkona Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|Saline
|Hack Rd between Britton Hwy and Goodrich Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - August 1
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 6
|Scio
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 28 - July 16
|Superior
|Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153
|Intermittent lane closure (road expected to reopen by 6/28, remaining work will be conducted under lane closures)
|June 9 - July 2
|Sylvan
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - August 31
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - late August
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - late July
|Webster
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 21 - July 8
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|York
|Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|York
|Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|York
|Ridge Rd between county line and Mooreville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|Ypsilanti
|Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 28 - July 12
|Ypsilanti
|Daytona Ave between Huron River Drive and end of road
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 28
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge over the Ford Lake Dam
|Road closure
|June 28 - July 23
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd at Snow Dr
|Lane closure
|June 28 - July 16