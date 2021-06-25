Celebrating our Independents! #shopchelseamich July 2020

From D&B Strategic Marketing

The American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) has been promoting Independents Week over the Fourth of July to unite local independent businesses and citizens in celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit and freedom our local businesses embody.

The #shopchelseamich independent merchants are using this opportunity to showcase locally owned businesses that exemplify the uniqueness of Chelsea. “We have a reason to celebrate - these friends and neighbors embody the spirit of entrepreneurship and individuality in our community,” said member and owner of The Garden Mill, Jennifer Fairfield.

According to AMIBA’s Multiplier Effect of Local Independent Businesses, on average, 48 percent of each purchase at local independent businesses is recirculated locally, compared to less than 14 percent of purchases at chain stores. As the primary customer, residents are integral to sustaining these independent businesses that help define a community and contribute to its sense of place.

“We are fortunate to have been an independent business in Chelsea for soon to be 96 years.” said business owner George Merkel. “Merkel Furniture and Carpet One is open with safety measures in practice to keep our staff and clients guarded so that we can look forward to the 100-year mark!”

The #shopchelseamich members invite Chelsea to help celebrate by participating in The Indie Challenge. The Indie Challenge is to try fulfilling as many of your needs at local independent businesses during July.

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners who possess entrepreneurial spirits who have joined forces and created #shopchelseamich. This collaborative team includes a network of 35+ Chelsea merchants and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Sidewalk Sales events over the years.

The American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) is a growing national movement of communities rallying to support their independent businesses and ensuring the opportunity to operate an independent business endures.