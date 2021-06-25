IHA Begins Construction on New Medical Center in Chelsea

From IHA

On Wednesday, June 16, IHA, the area’s leading multispecialty medical group, celebrated the start of construction on the new IHA Chelsea Medical Center at a groundbreaking ceremony. IHA has been providing exceptional care to the Chelsea community for nearly 40 years. This new medical center will be designed to enrich the overall patient experience and provide coordinated care across multiple practices and throughout IHA’s extensive delivery care network in Southeast Michigan.

“This building is the continuation of a critical development strategy for IHA. Over the past 15 years, we have actively consolidated practices to regional facilities where we can provide convenient, multi-specialty services to our patients,” said Lowell Sprague, Director of Facilities and Real Estate Management. “This building, in particular, will allow IHA to bring together and expand the existing primary care services IHA provides in Chelsea under one roof.”

Conceptual drawing of IHA’s new building. Image courtesy of IHA.

This new medical center is scheduled to open in July of 2022 and will bring together three established IHA practices including IHA Chelsea Primary Care, IHA Obstetrics & Gynecology Chelsea, and IHA Chelsea Pediatrics. When complete, the building will be over 18,000 square feet and will provide capacity for three practices, 14 providers and over 40 support staff.

The Chelsea Medical Center project has been a long time coming for IHA. Planning for the medical center began in 2015 and more than 10 locations across the Chelsea area received consideration before this site was selected. The new building will be located on Old US 12 and was established in partnership with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and Silver Maples of Chelsea.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to open this new medical office building alongside our partners at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea to collectively provide affordable and high-quality healthcare to Chelsea and the surrounding communities,” said IHA CEO, Mark LePage, MD, who gave remarks at the groundbreaking event.