Chelsea Police Report, May 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his department's report for May 2021, to the City Council at its June 21 meeting.

The CPD received 197 calls for service in May which is up from 189 for the same period last for a 4.2% increase. Of the CPDs 53 cases, 27 are open, 7 are awaiting labs/analysis, 5 are under review by the prosecutor, and 14 are closed.

Other items that Chief Toth reported to the Council included the Fire Department recently recognizing Officer Gilbreath for saving a man’s life this past February, and many requests for police assistance at coming events and parades. The department also has openings for part-time police officers and dispatch. Interested individuals should contact the department for details.

Chief Toth also spent some time explaining the relationship between the police department and the CARES Team who assists in mental health calls.

See article: Chief Toth Speaks on CARES Team and Police Public Image

Top categories were Miscellaneous Complaints and Non-Criminal Complaints.

Suspicious Circumstances and Citizen Assists were the top miscellaneous calls.

Non-Criminal Complaints were spread out with the most calls coming for Lock Out and BOL (Be On the Lookout).

The City has posted Chief Toth’s detailed report on its website.