Chelsea Community Report 06-21-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Synopsis of the June 21, 2021, City Council meeting.

Consent Agenda

The Council approved

Payment for invoices totaling $78,571.47

City weekly payments for $513,071.09 for the period June 4-17

Bi-weekly payroll of $125,721.78

Street closures for South St. and East Middle St. for Thursday night Chelsea Sounds & Sights.

Public Comments

A resident asked the Council to explain how Bobcat Consulting will interact with the public for the police operational audit and if the firm is on schedule to begin in July.

A resident wanted to make people aware of Washtenaw County Mental Health Services at 734 544 3050 if they are in crisis or want to see what the organization offers. She encouraged using the new CARES program provided by the county mental health millage.

A resident asked if the police department partnered with the CARES program in responding to mental health calls.

City Agreement with Local 214

The Council ratified the collective bargaining agreement with the city employees of Teamsters Local 214 with the proposed changes for the period of July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024.

Notable changes to the contract are:

$750 one-time signing bonus payable in July 2021

3% raise in 2021, 2022, and 2023

Increase in life insurance from $45K to $100K

Reinstatement of Longevity Clause

$2.00/hour raise for journeymen line workers in place of the yearly retention bonus.

1.75% multiplier for retiree healthcare contingent upon the two remaining eligible employees receiving this benefit retiring before 7/1/2024

Non-Union City Employee Raises

The Council approved a motion giving non-union salaried city employees a 3% raise effective July 1, 2021. City Manager Hanifan reported that the City’s practice has been to keep its non-union salaried employee raises in line with its union employee raises.

“I'm happy to vote for the wage increase as for the union and the salaried employees,” said Mayor Johnson. “I think our staff does an exemplary job, especially in this very difficult past year. It's important that we show appreciation for the great work that they're doing.”

Transfer of Road

The Council amended a resolution it passed on May 17 regarding taking possession of a section of Old US 12 from Freer Rd. to Main St. The amendment corrected the distance to 1.57 miles.

Border-to-Border Trail Agreement

An agreement with Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation was approved for a segment of the Border-to-Border Trail that will be constructed within the city limits.

Amendment to Heritage Pointe PUD

The Council approved an amendment to the Heritage Pointe PUD to increase the allowable lot coverage from 20% to 35%.

Community Development Director Julia Upfal explained to the Council that the developer, JBRMC LLC, requested the increased lot coverage to offer single-story units and more diversity in housing options. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the amendment.

Assignment of Delinquent Utility Bills

Administrative Director Amanda Garber explained to the Council that the City Code allows for utility bills more than six months past due to be placed as a lien against the property to which it relates. The City staff requested approval to move $11,667.76 of past due utility invoices to the Summer 2021 tax roll. Mayor Johnson pointed out that this is a regular practice of the City. Council approved a motion to move the past due bills over to taxes.

Yearend Budget Amendments

Ms. Garber submitted budget amendments for fiscal yearend 2020-21 for the Council’s approval. “Most of the amendments requested are simply due to monies not used or shifting of monies between line items to more accurately reflect actual monies spent,” Garber explained. The Council approved the request.

Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB) Funding

Ms. Garber submitted a request to allow the City to transfer $25,000 to its established ICMA OPEB investment trust fund as budgeted for eligible employee and retiree health insurance benefits. “The purpose of this agenda item is to request the budgeted transfer to the Retirement fund to support post-retirement health insurance costs for eligible City employees and retirees,” explained Ms. Garber. The Council approved the request.

Annual Electric Payment in Lieu of Taxes

Ms. Garber brought another request before the Council to transfer the budgeted PILOT from the Electric Fund to the General Fund. The amount is $494,588 or 5% of budgeted electric sales approved in the 2020-21 budget. The Council approved the request.

“This transfer relates to the February 1992 City Council resolution establishing a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) by the Electric Fund to the General Fund for property taxes on poles, lines, and equipment used in the distribution of City electric power,” wrote Ms. Garber in her explanation. “PILOT payments are common among municipal power systems across the country.”

Public Meetings after July 1, 2021

Mr. Hanifan made a recommendation to the Council, stating, “The City and its City Council, Boards and Commissions have been meeting remotely since March 2020. Staff is recommending a return to in-person Council, Boards, and Commissions beginning July 2021.” The Council approved the recommendation.

City Manager Report

Mr. Hanifan announced a public presentation of Chelsea’s park plan update on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 6:00 pm at Timbertown. The Sibley Road project will most likely begin the first full week of July. The road will remain open but with restricted lanes regulated by flag personnel. With the high winds that recently came through the area, Mr. Hanifan reminded listeners to stay away and report downed power lines.

In response to a query from Councilmember Albertson, Mr. Hanifan updated the Bobcat Consulting operational audit of the police department with a focus on internal policies. The auditors will use the same process that has been used in numerous federal, state, and local audits and are “committed to interviewing a true sampling of residents and stakeholders from the City representing a broad and diverse spectrum of ideas and concerns, both positive and negative.” Bobcat will determine the methodology for interview selection. The audit is expected to take place towards the end of July.

Police Report

Chief Toth submitted his report for May 2021.

For more details, the City has posted the audio of the entire meeting on its website.