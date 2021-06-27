Skip to main content
Chelsea
75° and mostly cloudy
Share Your News
News
Calendar
Community
Locations
Advertise
Register
Log In
Register
Log In
News
Calendar
Community
Locations
Advertise
Chelsea
Dexter
Pinckney
Manchester
Saline
Share Your News
Help preserve local news. Support The Sun Times News.
Friend:
$5/mo.
Supporter:
$10/mo.
(Other plans available)
Support
Chelsea MI
6-27-2021 7:33am
July 2021 Events at Chelsea Wellness Center
Doug Marrin
Editor
Image
I'm interested
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Replies
More from Chelsea
Chelsea
Sun. Jun 27 2021
Chelsea Area Festivals & Events Launches SculptureWalk 2021!
More summer fun in Chelsea
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Sun. Jun 27 2021
Chelsea Education Foundation Awards 45 Scholarships totaling $34,750
Since 2001, over 900 scholarships have been awarded by CEF to students for service to the community and outstanding academic performance.
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Sun. Jun 27 2021
Michigan Children Can Turn Grief into Good by Attending "Camp Good Grief" Hosted by Hospice of Michigan, Arbor Hospice
Annual camp returns for a second year of virtual format to provide opportunities for fun, sharing and healing
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea Weather
Sunday June 27
Rain in the evening.
High:
83°
Low:
71°
Wind:
13 mph SW
Chance of rain:
73%
Chelsea
Sun. Jun 27 2021
Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights July 8, 2021
Chelsea's popular summer series returns on July 8
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Sun. Jun 27 2021
July 2021 Events at Chelsea Wellness Center
Things to do in Chelsea
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Sun. Jun 27 2021
Saline Fourth Of July Fireworks Postponed Till Fall
Saline's official fireworks show has been postponed until early October.
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Sun. Jun 27 2021
Saline Pride Picnic Postponed
Saline's Pride Picnic has been postponed by about a month due to the rain.
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
Sat. Jun 26 2021
Treasure Found Near Dexter!
The first-week winner of The Great Dexter Treasure Hunt tells her experience
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Sat. Jun 26 2021
Chelsea Community Report 06-21-21
The City Council efficiently worked through a packed agenda.
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
1
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Fri. Jun 25 2021
Congratulations to Chelsea's Serendipity Books!
Serendipity Books in Chelsea was awarded funding as part of a grant initiative for independent bookstores and comic shops.
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Fri. Jun 25 2021
Chelsea Police Report, May 2021
Calls for service are up 4.2% over last year.
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Fri. Jun 25 2021
Health Care Committee Looking For Residents Opinions
Saline's healthcare committee is looking for as many community members as possible to bring input in what they want in new healthcare options, Monday, at city hall. City Councilor Dawn Krause is leading the committee.
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
>
MI
>
Washtenaw County
>
Chelsea
Get your business noticed in Chelsea
Advertise