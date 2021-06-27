Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights July 8, 2021

Sounds & SIghts on Thursday Nights continues its abbreviated free summer concert series Thursday, July 8, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Professional artists perform at seven staged areas located throughout downtown Chelsea showcasing music, magic, and chalk art.

The diverse entertainment line-up features Alexander the Magician at Palmer Commons. Alexander is an award-winning expert entertainer with over 20 years of experience in challenging the metaphysical for the amusement of others.

Across the street, at Katie’s Korner on the library lawn, Railcar Graffiti performs a captivating brand of folk, with influences from American old-time string bands and Celtic roots.

The South Street stage features Cadillac Cowboys with a mix of Western Swing, Classic Country, Boogie Woogie and Rock 'n' Roll. This conglomerate style has been referred to as Swing 'n' Roll. And just down the road, the rockin’ blues band TC & the Roadmasters performs at East Middle Street.

At the Glazier building, just past the railroad tracks, you will find Joanna & the Jaywalkers, a folk-pop ensemble hailing from Ypsilanti, MI. The band led by singer-songwriter Joanna Ransdell features acoustic instruments and a nostalgic 90's-inspired sound.

Around the corner, Dorkestra performs at the Clocktower Gazebo. The Dorkestra is a diverse group of musicians who have combined their study of Jazz, African, Latin, World, and Funk into a unique, eclectic repertoire.

A new music stage was added outside of The Grateful Crow restaurant, located at the northeast corner of the Clocktower complex. There, singer-songwriter aL Jacquez performs an acoustic collection of gospel and rock.

The “Sights” of Sounds & Sights include free “How to Chalk” seminars each week at Palmer Commons. Everyone is invited to transform the pavement into colorful works of art. This week the theme is “Bugs,” led by professional artist Seth Allison. Visitors are also invited to explore the new installation of SculptureWalk Chelsea, a self-guided walking tour of 16 juried sculptures.

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events is a not-for-profit organization that enriches Chelsea, and the surrounding communities, by promoting the presentation of and participation in quality performing and visual arts throughout the year.

For an updated list of performers and stage locations, please visit www.chelseafestivals.com

and follow @chelseafestivals on Facebook and Instagram.

