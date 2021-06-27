Michigan Children Can Turn Grief into Good by Attending "Camp Good Grief" Hosted by Hospice of Michigan, Arbor Hospice

Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice’s annual Camp Good Grief is returning Saturday, July 31 – and for the second consecutive year, the popular and free, one-day retreat for grieving Michigan children will be held virtually. The program is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Camp Good Grief is for children ages 8-17 who are coping with grief after experiencing the death of a loved one. Throughout the course of the day, children will have opportunities to address their feelings and remember their loved ones through a variety of activities focused on grief education and emotional support, including arts, crafts, music and conversation. Children will also find comfort knowing there are others just like them who have experienced a similar circumstance and can relate to how they are feeling – opening up possibilities to create new friendships that will last long after camp is over.

“It is so important that we continue to check on our children and make sure they’re doing okay,” said Karen Monts, director of grief support services for Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice. “There’s no question this past year has been extremely tough for everyone. Children cope with grief differently than adults. We want to be there for them as they navigate their journey, so they know they’re not facing grief alone.”

All activities during the virtual camp session will be administered and facilitated by caring and qualified Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice grief professionals and music therapists. Attendees will also have all supplies provided to them free of charge.

Registration for Camp Good Grief is due by Friday, July 16. Families interested in participating are encouraged to register as soon as possible by visiting hom.convio.net/virtualcamp, as space is limited. A Zoom link will be provided upon signup.

Prior to camp, Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice will provide a brief educational session for parents or guardians to learn more about the virtual format and what their children can expect during the session.

For more information about Camp Good Grief, please contact the following individuals or visit www.hom.org:

Jackie Morris: (313) 578-6328 or jmorris@HOM.ORG

Margie Martin: (734) 769-5821 or mmartin@arborhospice.org

About Hospice of Michigan

A nationally recognized leader in end-of-life care, Hospice of Michigan (HOM) is the original – and largest – hospice in the state. A founding member of the NorthStar Care Community, the not-for-profit delivers the highest quality of care, raising more than $5 million each year to cover costs for the uninsured and underinsured. HOM offers a broad range of services to enhance the quality of life at the end of life. HOM also provides grief support and counseling, as well as caregiver education and support. A member of the NorthStar Care Community, HOM also provides palliative care through NorthStar Palliative Care, pediatric hospice care and compassionate support services through Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children, and education programs for physicians and health care professionals through the NorthStar Institute. The NorthStar Care Community also includes Arbor Hospice. In total, NorthStar Care Community members serve nearly 5,400 patients annually across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. For more information, call 888-247-5701 or visit www.hom.org.

About Arbor Hospice

Arbor Hospice, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, provides quality, compassionate care for those experiencing life-limiting illnesses throughout Washtenaw County and surrounding communities. A founding member of the NorthStar Care Community, Arbor offers certified community-based and inpatient hospice services and palliative care through NorthStar Palliative Care, as well as grief support services and community education programs. Through other NorthStar Care Community members, Arbor also provides pediatric hospice care and compassionate support services through Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children and education programs for physicians and health care professionals through the NorthStar Institute. The NorthStar Care Community also includes Hospice of Michigan. In total, NorthStar Care Community members serve nearly 5,100 patients annually across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. For more information, visit www.arborhospice.org or call 888-992-2273.