Where to Watch Fireworks This Weekend

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Not all firework shows have been cancelled. If you’re looking for a place to spread your blanket under the brilliance of dazzling displays, here are a few places for you to consider.

Fireworks Over Whitmore Lake

Date: July 2, gates open at 6:00 pm

Where: Whitmore Lake First United Methodist Church

Enjoy prime parking and viewing of the fireworks over beautiful Whitmore Lake. Fireworks are Friday, July 2. Gates open for parking at 6pm. Donations for Habitat for Humanity will be collected at the gate. Pre-packaged snacks and water/pop will be available for sale by UMW’s Abigail Circle.

Fireworks at Kensington Metropark

Date: July 2, show starts at 10:10 pm.

Where: Kensington Metropark

It’s one of Southeast Michigan’s favorite traditions: The Huron-Clinton Metroparks fireworks festival, bringing together so much fun and excitement. Tens of thousands of our neighbors gather together – over picnics and under the stars – to enjoy this celebration of our American Independence. And you can be part of it.

Fun for all ages!

Portage Lake Fireworks

Date: July 3 at 10:10 pm (Rain date: July 4)

Where: Portage Lake in Pinckney

Sponsored by the Portage Lake Community Service Organization. Donations are appreciated and can be sent to PLACSO c/o PYC, 8930 Dexter-Pinckney Rd, Pinckney, MI, 48169

Manchester Fireworks Display

Annual display sponsored by the Manchester Men’s Club. Donations cheerfully accepted! Last we heard they’re still working on the beer tent.

Date: July 3, 2021 at Dusk

Where: Carr Park, Manchester

Photo by Ray Hennessy on Unsplash