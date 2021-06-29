CPD Weekly Report 06-29-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-1037

Location: 200 block of E. Middle Street

Date: June 24, 2021

Time: 7:01 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 200 block of E. Middle Street for the report of an unknown family trouble complaint. Upon arrival, the officers observed a male subject sitting outside the residence in a lawn chair. The officers made contact with the subject and inquired what was going on this evening. The male subject stated that he was asleep in his bed when he was abruptly awoken and realized he had been struck in the area of his neck with what was described as a “cone-shaped Girl Scout thingie”.

Officers inspected the male subject to determine if there were any visible injuries and none were observed. Contact was eventually made with a female resident of the house. She stated that she found the male subject asleep in her bed and had found out that that the male subject’s boss was coming to pick him up so that he would be able to work the following morning.

The female subject denied hitting him and instead stated that when he was awoken, he moved toward her and placed his forearm in the area of her neck and drove her head into the pillow. A computer check revealed that the male subject was currently wanted by the Chelsea Police Department for a previous incident involving domestic assault.

The subject was placed under arrest for that charge and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where he would be held pending arraignment. The criminal case involving this incident will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review to determine what if any charges will be authorized.

#####

Incident #: 21-1030

Location: 1500 block of S. Main Street

Date: June 22, 2021

Time: 5:05 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for the report of a suspicious situation involving potential stolen vehicle parts. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that they were in the process of repairing a vehicle when it became apparent that the vehicle and/or engine may be stolen. The complainant stated that the vehicle was in very rough condition and the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) was obscured on the dashboard.

The person requesting the service had reportedly had the vehicle towed in and had stated that they needed a new key programmed because the vehicle would not start. Upon closer inspection, the complainant noted that the engine in the vehicle appeared to belong to a high-performance automobile made by the same manufacturer. The officers checked the VIN on the engine and transmission and they belonged to a vehicle reported stolen out of Jackson Michigan. The vehicle was impounded by the Chelsea Police Department and will be held pending retrieval by the Jackson Police Department.