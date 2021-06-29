Chelsea school district recall effort moving to the next step

The recall effort brought against Chelsea School District Board of Education President Kristin van Reesema is moving into the next step of the process, which in the end could potentially call for a special election.

A recall petition review hearing was held on the morning of June 29, for language submitted by Michele Balaka against Chelsea School District Board Member van Reesema.

The official decision from the hearing states: “Review Hearing held. Language submitted by Michele Balaka for the recall of Kristin van Reesema found to be of sufficient clarity and factuality to enable the officer whose recall is sought and the electors to identify the course of conduct which is the basis of the recall.”

The hearing was before the Washtenaw County Election Commission, which is composed of Darlene O’Brien, Probate Judge, Lawrence Kestenbaum, County Clerk and Catherine McClary, County Treasurer.

The role of the review hearing is to determine whether each reason for the recall stated in the petition is of sufficient clarity to enable the officer whose recall is sought and the electors to identify the course of conduct that is the basis for the recall.

Balaka’s recall petition is calling for an election to recall van Reesema from the school board for the following reasons: “Kristin van Reesema an elected Chelsea School Board trustee and current CSB President declined to hold a special meeting at the request of two or more board members along with parents in the CSD; as a result no public discussion took place regarding the decision to increase in person learning to 20 hours by Mar. 22, 21 deadline. Therefore, CSD lost approx $800,000 in funding from HB4048/Public Act #3 of 2021.”

As far as next steps in the process, Edward Golembiewski, Washtenaw County’s Chief Deputy Clerk / Register & Director of Elections, said the recall petition circulation can now begin.

However, he added “the determination by the Election Commission may be appealed by the officer whose recall is sought or by the sponsors of the recall petition drive to the circuit court in the county.”

According to Golembiewski, “An appeal shall be filed not more than 10 days after the determination of the Election Commission. If a determination of the board of county election commissioners is appealed to the circuit court in the county, the recall petition is not valid for circulation and shall not be circulated until a determination of whether each reason is factual and of sufficient clarity is made by the circuit court or until 40 days after the date of the appeal, whichever is sooner. A petition is not valid for circulation if at any time a circuit court determines that each reason on the recall petition is not factual and of sufficient clarity.”

He said recall elections can occur in May and November, only.

Petitions submitted to cause a recall election to occur in November, 2021, must be received by the Washtenaw County Clerk’s office by July 30, 2021.

An estimated 2,451 valid petition signatures from Chelsea School District voters are required to cause a recall election in this case, according to Golembiewski.

An actual number will be available later this week upon receipt of information from Jackson County, where a small portion of the district extends into.

“The actual number will not deviate significantly from this estimate,” said Golembiewski.

The Sun Times News has reached out to van Reesema for a response and will update the story once received.

