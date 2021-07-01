Q&A on Women’s Health with St. Joe’s Dr. Macardle

By Doug Marrin with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

The Sun Times News recently conducted a Q&A with local Obstetrician Gynecologist, Catriona Macardle, MD. Dr. Macardle is board-certified and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology and currently holds the role of medical director for IHA Obstetrics & Gynecology West Arbor and IHA Obstetrics & Gynecology Chelsea. Dr. Macardle offered readers her insight and experience on many of the important health issues facing women today.

STN: Tell us a little bit about yourself.



DrM: I completed my studies at the University of Newcastle School of Medical Education and worked for a few years after graduation in England. I later came to the United States and completed my residency at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. My clinical interests within women's health include managing heavy periods, fibroids, as well as routine and high-risk pregnancies. I also have a particular interest in minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgery. I am certified in the use of the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, and can offer my patients precise minimally-invasive hysterectomies and other advanced gynecological procedures.

STN: Who are your patients?

DrM:

I treat any woman who feels they may benefit from being seen by a gynecologist. I see patients of all age ranges, including pre-teens and teenagers. I also see a lot of women after they have gone through menopause as many of them have issues that need attention. I also look after pregnant patients at every stage of pregnancy and those trying to get pregnant. We treat all our patients in a non-judgmental environment where we try to work with them to ensure they receive the highest quality care that works for them.

STN: At what age would you recommend women begin seeing an Obstetrician Gynecologist?

DrM:

Women usually transition to seeing a gynecologist by the age of 21 as they are no longer under the care of their pediatrician. At this time they can also see a Primary Care provider. However, current recommendations from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology are that younger patients should see a gynecologist between the ages of 13 and 15 to establish care and to discuss age appropriate issues. The scope of the initial visit will depend on the patient’s concerns, medical history, physical and emotional development, and the level of care she is receiving from other health care professionals.

STN: How does an obstetrician gynecologist differ from a primary care provider?

DrM:

Our training specializes in gynecology and obstetrics, caring for those who are pregnant, both the high-risk obstetric patients as well as low-risk patients. We are also trained in diagnosis and managing complex gynecologic issues, including surgical management for conditions. We are able to provide treatment from the diagnosis through to the treatment and follow-up and refer patients to the appropriate specialists if necessary. We also provide routine well-woman care.

STN: Is there a benefit from having robotic surgery versus traditional surgery?

DrM:

Laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgery has revolutionized the surgical experience for many gynecologic procedures. Many of our patients are now able to have minimally invasive surgery where historically they may have had a large, painful scar and a long, multiple-day hospital stay. With minimally invasive surgery, many patients are able to return home from the hospital the same or next day. They also require less pain medication.

STN: What is the best way for someone to get more information or make an appointment?

DrM:

Women can call our office at 734-426-1925 or they can visit our website at www.ihacares.com/providers/mi/ann-arbor. If they visit my physician profile they can make an appointment online. It's really quite easy.