Weekly Road Work July 5 - 11

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid July (extended)

Augusta Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure June 21 - July 16

Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 23 (extended)

Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Lane closure July 6 - 16

Augusta Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 5 - July 30

Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16 (extended)

Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 9

Lima Jackson Rd from Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd Lane closure June 30 - July 19 (delayed start)

Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30

Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure June 29 - July 8

Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 5 - 30

Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16 (extended)

Manchester Herman Rd between Watkins Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 28 - July 16

Manchester, Bridgewater, Saline Austin Rd between M-52 and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 16 (extended)

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 7 - July 9 (extended)

Pittsfield Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16

Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 16 (extended)

Saline Jordan Rd between Arkona Rd and Braun Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

Saline Arkona Rd between Goodrich Rd and Jordan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

Saline Goodrich Rd between Hack Rd and Arkona Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

Saline Hack Rd between Britton Hwy and Goodrich Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1

Scio Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16 (extended)

Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure July 1 - 16

Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 28 - July 16 (extended)

Sylvan Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31

Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Two-way traffic temporarily restored, lane closure will resume in late July May 3 - late August

Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - late July

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September

York Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

York Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

York Ridge Rd between county line and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)

Ypsilanti Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16

Ypsilanti Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October

Ypsilanti Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 28 - July 16 (extended)

Ypsilanti Bridge Rd Bridge over the Ford Lake Dam, between Textile Rd and Ambassador Dr Road closure June 28 - July 23