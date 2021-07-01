Chelsea MI
7-01-2021 10:11am

Weekly Road Work July 5 - 11

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid July (extended)
Augusta Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure June 21 - July 16
Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 23 (extended)
Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Lane closure July 6 - 16
Augusta Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 5 - July 30
Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16 (extended)
Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 9
Lima Jackson Rd from Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd Lane closure June 30 - July 19 (delayed start)
Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30
Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure June 29 - July 8
Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 5 - 30
Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16 (extended)
Manchester Herman Rd between Watkins Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 28 - July 16
Manchester, Bridgewater, Saline Austin Rd between M-52 and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 16 (extended)
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 7 - July 9 (extended)
Pittsfield Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 16 (extended)
Saline Jordan Rd between Arkona Rd and Braun Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
Saline Arkona Rd between Goodrich Rd and Jordan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
Saline Goodrich Rd between Hack Rd and Arkona Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
Saline Hack Rd between Britton Hwy and Goodrich Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16 (extended)
Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure July 1 - 16
Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 28 - July 16 (extended)
Sylvan Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Two-way traffic temporarily restored, lane closure will resume in late July May 3 - late August
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - late July
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September
York Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
York Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
York Ridge Rd between county line and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 5 (delayed start)
Ypsilanti Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Ypsilanti Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
Ypsilanti Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 28 - July 16 (extended)
Ypsilanti Bridge Rd Bridge over the Ford Lake Dam, between Textile Rd and Ambassador Dr Road closure June 28 - July 23
Ypsilanti Grove Rd at Snow Dr Lane closure June 28 - July 16
