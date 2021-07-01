Washtenaw County Declares State of Emergency in Response to Widespread and Severe Flooding

From Washtenaw County

Chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Sue Shink has declared a state of emergency in response to the widespread and severe flooding of numerous homes throughout our community caused by several days of heavy rainfall. Stormwater and sewer systems have been overwhelmed, which has also resulted in damage to streets, sidewalks, and other public infrastructure.

“Although Washtenaw County has already been working to assess and respond to flooding and to shelter and support residents who have been displaced by the flooding, this declaration will allow for local resources to be utilized to the fullest extent practical,” said Sue Shink, Chair of the Board of Commissioners and Commissioner for District 2.

The Chair of the Board also submitted a letter to Governor Whitmer requesting that she declare a State of Disaster or State of Emergency to broaden the response beyond Washtenaw County’s emergency operations. Specifically, Chair Shink requested assistance in the form of financial support for individuals to clean, remove, and restore damaged property, as well as resources to provide temporary shelter for those displaced from their homes.

“Many of our residents do not have the flood insurance necessary to cover everything they have lost this past week. If we don’t act quickly and decisively to fully support them, they will be left holding the bag for thousands of dollars of needed repairs,” said Caroline Sanders, Washtenaw County Commissioner for District 4. “We must work with the state and other partners to provide the resources and support necessary to help these families begin to recover.”

Please use the following information for reporting and documenting damages:

· Call 211 - For non-emergencies related to flooding in-home and damage items. Residents who have experienced flooding in their homes are encouraged to keep a detailed account of damaged items by taking photos of them.

· Call 911 - emergency calls only to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office.

“Our first and primary goal during any disaster response is to ensure that everyone involved is safe and sheltered.” said Washtenaw County Administrator Greg Dill. “The County’s emergency response team will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to residents as we have them.”

The State of Emergency is effective immediately. With heavy rains likely to continue, Washtenaw County officials are asking residents not attempt to drive on roads with standing water or traverse areas with damaged sidewalks.

The Washtenaw County Health Department provides safety tips and instructions for clean up in the event of household flooding on their website: https://www.washtenaw.org/1807/Flooded-Homes