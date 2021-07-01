The Chelsea School Board reviews a community member complaint

A Community Member Complaint was brought before the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its June 28 meeting. It was regarding school board member Jason Eyster and his role on the Chelsea Area One World One Family board.

It was earlier in the meeting that CSD school board president Kristin van Reesema said the board had received on June 16 a formal community member complaint.

The complaint stated:

“I would like to file an official complaint against school board member Jason Eyster.

Jason is on the One World One Family board which is in direct conflict with his position on the Chelsea School Board. The organization OWOF publishes biased articles against parents of students in this school district.

Jason Eyster must resign from one of these boards immediately.

Thank you,

Michele Balaka”

Both van Reesema and CSD Superintendent Julie Helber said a review of the complaint was conducted, which included looking into board policies and bylaws. Both said there were no issues or conflicts of interest found in connection with the complaint.

Therefore, it was concluded there was no reason for Eyster to resign his position.

As an example of when there might be a conflict of interest, Helber said if the school district were going to look into making a purchase or contract services somehow with One World One Family then Eyster would recuse himself from any vote in connection with that.

Helber said there are probably other school board members who serve on other boards as well.

Speaking briefly on the complaint, Eyster said he and the board should always be aware of any potential conflicts of interests and recuse themselves in any vote that would pose an issue. He said he wanted to reassure everyone that he takes this seriously and very conscious of his role on the board.

During the meeting’s public comment portion, Balaka spoke and said she appreciated that the complaint was brought forth during the meeting. She said when she saw the article on the One World One Family website and found out Eyster was on its board she decided to bring her concerns formally forward to the school board.

She said the published article had wording that was concerning to her and it was connected with photos of signs displayed in the windows of businesses owned by some families with children in the school district.

“I know that a lot of families were upset about the picture of their businesses being put on the One World One Family website, and I sent this to the whole entire school board,” said Balaka of the complaint.

She further noted that “it was weird, they wrote, they said that when you see these signs it's not heartwarming, it is a callous disregard for black people dying.”

“That's why I sent the inquiry and official complaint, when I found out that you are on the school board and here. Because there are these pictures, a couple of them are students that are in the district of their parents' businesses, so I find that and I appreciate that you said that you would not let that affect your decision on the school board, but we're all watching."

She said she also wanted to bring up something she had heard at previous events organized by One World One Family, which she thought were divisive. She said one thing that was stated was, “I'm white and I am privileged and I’m a racist.”

“So those are a few things that I thought would divide a community and maybe, maybe they don't. Maybe they're bringing up something warm and fuzzy, I'm not really sure,” Balaka said.

In following up these comments, The Sun Times News did find an article in August 2020 on the One World One Family Facebook page that did have photos with it that showed businesses with signs displayed that read “Thank You Chelsea Police and Fire.”

The Facebook post begins with: “This article is not what you think it is!! It was written by a Chelsea resident who asked us to share it. Please take a minute to read! It is a thoughtful, well-written piece and should help in your conversations with store owners and neighbors.”

The post ended with: “(Given the nature of the post, this resident asked to stay unknown since she feared retaliation and trolling. She has young children. We can vouch for her residency and her concern for her town. If you have any questions, please PM OWOF.)”

Here is a snippet from the article posted on the One World One Family Facebook page in August 2020:

“On the police appreciation phenomenon in Chelsea, MI”

“Look at these signs. What do you see? Is it a heart-warming show of support for first responders? Is it a white town showing its callous disregard for Black people dying unjustly at the hands of law enforcement?”

“What if I told you that these signs showed up a few weeks into Chelsea’s series of Black Lives Matter protests, which are led by a youth anti-racism group that rapidly coalesced after George Floyd’s murder. Would that influence your interpretation?”

During the June 28 school board meeting, the public comment portion had a range of topics, from transparency, curriculum, back to school plans for the fall, Critical Race Theory, and some speaking in support of Eyster and his place with One World One family.

One who spoke was Mark VanDeWege, who is a Chelsea parent/resident and One World One Family board member.

He gave a statement on behalf of Joanne Ladio, current President of the Board of One World One Family. She could not be at the meeting. He said the statement was also approved by the rest of the One World One Family board.

Here it is:

“I want to address the complaint against Jason Eyster stating that his association with One World One Family is in conflict with his seat on the School Board. This complaint filed by Ms. Balaka states that ‘the organization One World One Family publishes biased articles against parents of students in this school district’.”

“In a previous statement to this body, Ms. Balaka described One World One Family as a hate organization. Quite simply, we are an anti-hate organization. Jason has long worked against discrimination and hate and we are very proud to have him on the One World One Family Board.

“One World One Family was formed to fight discrimination in all forms and promote justice and equity through action and educational activities. We want everyone to participate fully in a diverse society. Last January was the 20th straight year that One World One Family promoted Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s message of non-violence and love. Dr. King stood against hate.”

“When the marches in Chelsea started after the killing of George Floyd, One World One Family stated emphatically that Black Lives Do Matter. At the same time that One World One Family was distributing Black Lives Matter signs and ironically, Stand Against Hate signs, the folks who counter-protested were displaying Support our Police signs. Individuals and store owners were encouraged to show support for the local police. Because of the timing, many considered these signs to be a way to oppose the protests and the calls for police reform. In keeping with our educational stance, One World One Family posted an opinion article written by a local person that explored the potential double-meaning of the signs. It is this article, published in August 2020, that Ms. Balaka points to as evidence that One World One Family is a hate organization that publishes biased articles.”

“This is just not true. The opening statement to the article stated that One World One Family was only offering the article for consideration. This article generated a lot of discussion from people with all types of perspectives. Other social media groups also discussed the article, but there never was – and will not be – a One World One Family-generated statement to disparage businesses or individuals.”

“There are plenty of ideas afoot in this community causing disagreement among people. But disagreeing is part of life and is not inherently criticizing. One World One Family does not personalize disagreements. We advocate respectful conversation. I am here to say that the complaint against Jason and the statements against One World One Family are not true.”