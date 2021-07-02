Great Food with Golf & Glory Support St. Louis Center in June

From Joe Yekulis, St. Louis Center

During the month of June, two outstanding events took place in Ann Arbor to support the residents of St. Louis Center with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first was the annual Paesano’s Tribute Dinner on June 13th honoring Ron Hingst of Howell, MI, Co-Chairman of the Golf and Glory Outing, and the second was the 27th Annual Golf and Glory Outing at UM Golf Course on Monday, June 21st.

Fifty people were on hand to enjoy the annual Paesano’s Tribute Dinner and to thank Ron Hingst for his many years of volunteer service for the financial support of St. Louis Center. Hingst has been critical to the operation of this outing from the beginning and became a Co-Chair of the event seventeen years ago. One of Ron’s lifelong passions is ice hockey, and hockey was the theme for the evening as several of his longtime teammates came out to pay him homage. Piston’s play-by-play announcer George Blaha was also on hand to pay tribute, and owners Mike and Bridget Roddy of Paesano’s hosted the event.

The Lindemann Family was at the 1st Hole to thank everyone for their support, and included Kyle, Todd and Christine Lindemann. Todd is a resident of SLC.

The 27th Annual Golf and Glory Outing at UM Golf Course then followed on June 21st, and 132 golfers registered to participate. A major thunderstorm occurred the night before and kept motorized carts off the course until 11:30 a.m., however, participants still enjoyed walking their 18 holes of golf until the carts came out. Golfers also received gifts from SLC and food provided by UM Catering. The winning team was the Brian Wirtz foursome who won for the second consecutive year with a score of 10 under par. Major sponsors included A.Z. Shmina, Inc., Google, Allied Inc., Bank of Ann Arbor, Chelsea Milling, Edward Jones Investments, Ron and Rosie Emrick, MI Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Mercy-Chelsea, Golling CDJR-Chelsea, J.E. Shirling Co., Midwestern Consulting, J. F. Dunn Enterprises, Alhambra Manresa Caravan, and Nancy Graebner & Mark Sundling.

St. Louis Center is located in Chelsea, MI, and has been caring for people with I/DD for the past 61 years. For more information, please visit www.stlouiscenter.org, or call 734-475-8430.

Photos by Kelly Flaherty