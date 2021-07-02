The Link Between Diet, Mental Health and Addiction:

Everyone’s heard the adage, “You are what you eat.” When it comes to anxiety, research shows that nutritional factors often underlie the anxious thoughts and feelings we have every day, and, anxiety can be a major issue for populations struggling with addiction.

A grass-roots organization based in Ann Arbor, MI, Washtenaw Families Against Narcotics (FAN) will host a virtual Family Forum on July 12th at 7:00 PM featuring the authors of the popular workbook: Fuel Your Brain, Not Your Anxiety. Dr. Kristen Allott, ND, MS and Natasha Duarte, MS, will explore the link between diet, how we feel, and how a few simple changes can make a world of difference.

“In this virtual forum you’ll discover how protein and sugar affect your emotions and energy, and learn how to make healthier food choices and their impact on the recovery process” says Mario Nanos, President of Washtenaw FAN.

At the conclusion of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for a free three-session book club, hosted on Zoom by the authors to further explore the workbook. Free copies will be donated to the first 100 people who sign up for the book club after the Forum on July 12th.

While all are encouraged to attend this free Family Forum, advance registration is required. Individuals can learn more and register by visiting the Washtenaw FAN website: https://washtenawfan.org.

You can learn more about the Fuel Your Brain, Not Your Anxiety workbook at FuelYourBrain.org and KristenAllott.com.