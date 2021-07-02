From Barb Locks - Coordinator for the Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Hunger Walk

Chelsea 1st United Methodist won the Chelsea/Dexter CROP Hunger Walk Golden Sneaker Award!

The 2020 CROP Hunger Walk, held October 4 in the midst of a global pandemic, was a success. Chelsea 1st United Methodist won the Golden Sneaker Award for having the greatest percentage increase in funds raised compared to 2019. Well done! The award was presented during the 10:00 service Sunday June 27, 2021.

Our 2020 Walk raised $34,771.24 to help end hunger in our community and around the world. 25% of the funds raised locally support the work of Faith In Action, in Chelsea and Dexter.

We had more than 170 walkers, including pets. The one-mile route and 5-K route started and ended at St. Paul UCC. Some walked in Chelsea, following COVID-19 guidelines. Others, including Ethel Samuelson of Dexter, 90-years-old, walked when and where they wished. Some families hiked the BTB trail and other trails. Bill Wade of Dexter UMC participated in his 39th Walk!

Donations from corporate sponsors were a significant part of this total. The CROP Walk team especially wants to thank area Corporate and other community sponsors: IBEW Local 252, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 190, Jet’s Pizza Chelsea, Aubree’s Dexter, JJ Jinkelheimer and Co. Howell, Laura Scriven/Culture Creations Chelsea, the Mitchell Family, Chelsea Farmer Supply, Haley Mechanical Dexter, Barbara Locks Storyteller Dexter, Hunter Designs Dexter (designed our t-shirts!), and area congregations.

Our 2021 Walk will be in DEXTER, Sunday Oct. 3. Our one-mile and 5-K routes start and end at St. Joseph Village Church. Individuals, families, friends, businesses, civic organizations, school groups, religious organizations, and pets are welcome to join us.

Our CROP Hunger Walk was one of more than 800 walks across the United States last year. This money is used to change the reality for those who hunger and thirst in the United States and around the world. Funds raised through CROP Walks across the nation support the work of Church World Service (CWS), helping to feed hungry people locally through Faith in Action, Nationally, and Globally. CWS is an international humanitarian organization, working in more than 30 countries worldwide to empower local communities by providing self-help and development, disaster relief, and refugee assistance throughout the world. Together, we are connecting communities in Southeast Asia to clean water, essential to keep communities safe from COVID-19 and other diseases. We are ensuring that communities in Kenya receive training in new agricultural techniques, and we are helping indigenous communities in the South American Chaco gain food security. Together, we are making a difference worldwide.

Our Recruiters’ Meeting will be held in late August. All interested are welcome to join us: contact Barbara Locks at ChelseaDexterCROPwalk@gmail.com, or check our webpage for details. We are open to individuals and new groups, so pass the word! You may register online at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/chelseami

Join the Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Hunger Walk and make a difference in the world. Together, we can help end hunger in our community and around the world, One Step at a Time!